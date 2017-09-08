SALT LAKE CITY — On his 81st birthday in 1954, LDS Church President David O. McKay revealed one of his keys to a happy life.

"The secret of a happy life, and my life has been a happy one, is to learn to love one's work and to give it one's best," author Preston Nibley wrote in his book, "Presidents of the Church."

Eleven years later, on the eve of his 92nd birthday, Nibley recorded these remarks by President McKay: "I feel fine. I haven't an ache or a pain. I have no drudgery, and every moment of life is a pleasure. Indeed life is glorious."

President McKay, with his recognizable wavy white hair, lived a full and zestful life before passing away at age 96 in 1970. Beloved by Latter-day Saints everywhere, he served as ninth president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly 20 years, during which the church witnessed remarkable worldwide growth.

Friday, Sept. 8, marks the 144th anniversary of President McKay's birthday. In honor of his life, here is a look at some of the interesting interactions and memories people have of President McKay.

"Ten Commandments" director Cecil B. DeMille was friend to LDS Church President David O. McKay: In the fall of 1956, Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille authorized the old Centre Theater in Salt Lake City to host a special preview screening of "The Ten Commandments" before its national release, because of his friendship with President McKay.

The following year, DeMille accepted the invitation to receive an honorary degree and speak at BYU's 1957 commencement. The director said he had known many Mormons, but none as exemplary or wholesome as President McKay.

"David O. McKay embodies, more than anyone that I have ever known, the virtues and the drawing power of your church," DeMille said. "David O. McKay, almost thou persuadest me to be a Mormon!"

President Lyndon B. Johnson had a strong connection with him: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson visited President McKay in 1964 and invited him to his inauguration ceremony and the White House.

When President McKay was in Washington, D.C., Johnson would ask for personal counsel.

"Let your conscience be your guide," President McKay told the president. "Let the people know that you are sincere, and they will follow you."

Meeting the Prophet: Elaine S. Dalton, who served as Young Women General President, and Susan Easton Black, a BYU professor and author, recalled special memories of meeting President McKay.

Sister Dalton told of her experience in her April 2010 general conference talk, "Remember Who You Are!" and in her book, "Shine!" Sister Dalton was impressed by President McKay's love for his wife, who he called "his queen," a title she applied to all young women. Her account was made into a Mormon Message.

Unlike Sister Dalton, who was invited to the prophet's home in Huntsville, Black and a friend sought out President McKay when he lived in the Hotel Utah. When they located his door, the plan was to knock and say they were selling early orders for Girl Scout cookies. But when Black knocked, her friend took off and she froze.

"Before me stood the prophet," Black wrote of the experience. "He looked surprised but didn't say anything. Neither did I. I couldn't. I felt like I had the key to the celestial kingdom but did not belong. I was not worthy to be in his presence. I started to cry and then sob."

President McKay invited the girls into his room for a visit and the experience had a deep impact on Black's life, she wrote.

Future apostles and President McKay in England: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Quentin L. Cook, both members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, both served as missionaries in England in the early 1960s, including a stint as companions. Both church leaders remembered President McKay coming to dedicate the Hyde Park Chapel in 1961.

"I can still picture him getting out of the car on Exhibition Road," Elder Holland said. "Then he presided over a wonderful dedicatory service in the chapel. Those were great missionary memories."

Elder Cook was not in London that day but saw President McKay later when he visited his mother’s home in Wales.

"He went into his mother’s tiny home and when he came out he just wept and talked about his precious mother," Elder Cook said. "I will never forget that."

Christmas bells for the "kiddies," by R. Scott Lloyd: During the Christmas season, President McKay liked to take his grandchildren for a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Because the children liked to sing "Jingle Bells," President McKay wrote to the mayor of Ogden requesting help to find some authentic jingle bells.

"I'm writing to inquire if you will sell me a string. I don't want to borrow, because I shall use the bells each winter," President McKay wrote. "A bobsleigh ride will delight me as well as my kiddies. It will take me back to my boyhood days."

The mayor shared the prophet's letter with several newspapers and within a short time he had his bells.

The lasting legacy of a Hawaiian flag-raising: As part of a worldwide tour in 1921, President McKay and Hugh J. Cannon were in Laie, Hawaii. While there, President McKay witnessed a flag-raising ceremony attended by children from different cultures and nationalities. This experience later became the inspiration for Brigham Young University-Hawaii. A tile mosaic on display at the school captures that pivotal experience.

Conference moment, by Jason Swensen: In 1966, President McKay, age 93, delivered the opening message at the 136th Semiannual General Conference at the Salt Lake Tabernacle. The former strapping college football lineman was now frail and his voice was weak, but he still delivered a timeless and prophetic message.

He spoke of his love for life, even at his age, and counseled Latter-day Saints to "become anchored in the eternal truths of Jesus Christ."

"God help us all to walk in the light as He is in the light, thereby avoiding the unhappiness, sinfulness and misery of a misguided world," President McKay said.

