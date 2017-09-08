With the rivalry game between Utah and BYU just a day away, many national pundits have weighed in on who they think will come away with the victory.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN is leaning in Utah's favor, picking the Utes to win, 28-24.

"The vitriol that exists in this matchup is unlike anything in the traditional Pac-12 rivalries," Bonagura wrote. "Except since Utah joined the Pac-12, it really hasn't been a rivalry. The Utes have played like one would expect a Power 5 team to play against a non-Power 5 team. They're 5-0 in that span and have won six straight in total."

ESPN's Edward Aschoff also has the Utes winning a close game, 27-20, saying, "Utah was incredibly balanced on offense in Week 1, while BYU still has to be hurting from that punishing loss to LSU."

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report sees the game going to the Utes as well, with a predicted score of 24-16.

"The new-look Utes scored 37 points in the first game with their revamped offense, while BYU's two outings have been underwhelming," wrote Kenyon. "The rivalry has featured one-possession margins in six of the last seven years, and we expect that trend to continue. And we're projecting Utah's streak to stay alive, too."

Sports Illustrated polled seven of its writers about who will win the rivalry game, and just one, Joan Niesen, picked the Cougars.

Speaking of the matchup, Eric Single wrote, "BYU has faced two opponents at opposite ends of the talent spectrum in Portland State and LSU, and the Cougars have looked hopeless on offense in both situations. New Utes starting QB Tyler Huntley showed enough last week for me to believe he can handle the partisan crowd in Provo."

Other links

And finally...

Before starting his new job with the NFL Network, former Utah receiver Steve Smith went back to his high school job at the Taco Bell.