WEST JORDAN — After struggling offensively during their last two outings, putting up just 14 and 10 points in a loss to Kearns and a win over Bear River, respectively, the West Jordan offense came alive Thursday, racking up four touchdowns in a 28-8 non-region win over Hunter.

It was a big game for the West Jordan faithful, who saw their first home game this season and the first game on a new field of turf. Jaguars quarterback Oakley Kopp threw three touchdown passes and said the team wanted to leave a lasting impression on their opponent and the West Jordan fans in attendance.

“All week we have been practicing when people come onto our home field, the first ever game on turf, they are going to remember it,” Kopp said. “So, we started out with a touchdown that gave us the utmost confidence, and then we scored on our second drive and we just came out fired up and confident to play on our home field.”

It didn’t take long for the Jaguars to shake the offensive cobwebs out of their system. Kopp found Danson Omar on a 65-yard touchdown pass on the Jaguars' first play of the game. After stopping Hunter a second-straight time, Kopp struck again, this time to Preston Michaelsen with a 27-yard touchdown.

West Jordan coach Mike Meifu said both sides of the ball performed at a high level on Thursday.

“It was a special night for us to get out on the field and start a new chapter,” he said. “We got a stop right away defensively, had the touchdown. That’s the way we want to play.”

Hunter, which struggled on its first two possessions, strung together a 12-play, 80-yard drive with an aerial assault courtesy of sophomore quarterback Daisean Cash. The Wolverine signal caller hit Karlo Almaraz for a 31-yard gain, Mason Familiar for an 11-yard gain and capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Familiar. Following the conversion run from Pailate Makakona, the Wolverines trailed 14-8.

But the Jaguars answered back before halftime, going on a nine-play, 80-yard drive aided by three Kopp completions for 66 yards. The drive was capped off with a 1-yard wildcat-formation TD run from Carl Jarom Odom.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Kopp found Omar for the second time, this one for a 55-yard touchdown reception.

While the West Jordan offense clicked, the Jaguar defense brought the second-half heat, stopping Hunter three times on fourth down, twice on consecutive plays inside West Jordan's 10-yard line.

"Our defense has been playing great all season,” Meifu said. “They give us stops when we need it, we got a big red-zone stop from them tonight, fourth-and-two, on some inside-run stuffs. Our defensive staff really prepared our guys.”

West Jordan (3-1) begins region action next week against Riverton and Meifu likes how the Jaguars are playing.

“Our quarterback looked sharp today. He played his tail off and I’m really proud of him,” Meifu said. “We like playing a tough team like Hunter and we’re satisfied to finish the preseason off 3-1.”

Hunter (1-3) opens region play at home against Cyprus.