Dixie State’s women’s soccer team surrendered a late second half goal as the Trailblazers dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to No. 18 Sonoma State on Thursday night at the Seawolf Soccer Field.

SSU (3-0-0) netted the lone goal of the match with 1:07 remaining in regulation time when Sam Layman tallied her first score of the year. Dixie State (2-1-0) had a pair of late chances to score the equalizer as junior Jamie Iurato fired a ball that was deflected by Seawolves keeper Kristen Spear, while senior Darian Murdock blasted a shot just before the horn that did not find its way into the net.

“We came out too timid in the first half, though we definitely had the momentum in the second half,” DSU head coach Kacey Bingham said. “We had just as many dangerous opportunities, but Sonoma capitalized on theirs in the last minute. We know we can play with anyone, and I don’t think our players believed that fully before the start of the game.”

The Trailblazers were held to just six total shots in the match, four of which were on frame, while the Seawolves were credited with 24 shots, seven on goal. DSU sophomore netminder Felicity Tarr stopped six shots in a losing effort.

Dixie State wraps up the road portion of its 2017 non-conference slate with a neutral site match vs. Southern Oregon at the Seawolf Soccer Field on Saturday, Sept. 9, at noon MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.