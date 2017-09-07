The father of an "America's Got Talent" contestant, whose story and performances have captivated audiences, died Thursday, according to a post on the family's blog.

Fans of the reality television show have watched 13-year-old Evie Clair perform with poise on a national stage while simultaneously watching her father, Amos Abplanalp, battle cancer.

On Thursday, one day after his daughter advanced to the show's final round of competition, Abplanalp took his final breath surrounded by his wife and children, according to the Team Amos blog.

Hillary Abplanalp has been sharing her husband and family's ordeal on the blog. The couple has five children, and Amos Abplanalp had been serving as a bishop for an Arizona ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had stage 4 colon cancer and was given a 5 percent chance of survival.

On Thursday, Hillary Abplanalp detailed the family's decision to take her husband off life support.

"We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own," she wrote. "The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of Daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known.

"We find constant peace and joy in the knowledge that Jesus Christ paid the price of death so that it has no lasting victory. We will be with Amos again and we feel he can now be with us without the restrictions of his mortal body. Our faith in the Savior has grown today and our family has been strengthened forever."