ZION NATIONAL PARK – After Labor Day weekend, Zion National Park starts to wind down operations hours and programs. The following time changes and closures are in effect:

· The Nature Center is closed for the season.

· The visitor center, wilderness desk and museum will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· The Kolob Canyon visitor center will close at 5 p.m.

· The Zion-Mt. Carmel tunnel will close to over-sized vehicle escorts one hour earlier. Tunnel operations go from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· The 5:25 p.m. ranger-led talks move to 4:25 p.m. and both evening programs will be at 8:30 p.m.