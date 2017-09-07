LOGAN — A northern Utah woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Herald Journal in Logan reports that Heidi Rutchey was sentenced Wednesday for the death of her son Eli, who was found dead in 2013 on the bathroom floor of her River Heights home. Rutchey pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Her attorney Dave Perry called it "unconscionable" to send someone to prison who "doesn't know what they're doing." He says Rutchey is remorseful.

Judge Thomas Willmore recommended that Rutchey be housed in the mental health ward in prison. She has been in the state mental hospital for the past three years.

Court records show Rutchey told hospital staffers that she had suffocated her son in a bathtub.

— Associated Press