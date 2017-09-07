Skyridge, Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak will host 33 schools competing at the Wasatch Volleyball Festival Friday and Saturday.

This will be the second year for this tournament which features some of the best Utah teams as well as three teams from Idaho.

Pleasant Grove is the defending champion after beating Lone Peak for the inaugural title. The Knights did win the 5A state tournament so these teams look to be the favorites in this year's tournament.

However, there are some other schools that want to get into that mix including Rocky Mountain out of Idaho, last year's 4A runner-up Corner Canyon, returning 3A silver medalist Desert Hills and Syracuse, winners last week of the Tournament of Champions hosted by Skyline. Another team to watch will be Sky View, now competing in 4A.

On Friday, competition will start at 3 p.m. as the 33 competing teams will be put in 11 pools. Then on Saturday the top 24 teams will be placed in six pools of four teams with competiton starting at Skyridge at 8 a.m. The remaining nine schools will compete at Pleasant Grove.

After this pool competition four brackets of six teams each will be created with the winners of each of Saturday's pool being placed in the gold bracket with that bracket winner being the champion of the tournament.

Skyridge head coach and tournament director Deanna Meyer is excited to bring this tournament back to her school and northern Utah County.

It’s really awesome to have Skyridge and northern Utah County being the epicenter of volleyball this upcoming weekend,” said Meyer. “There will be some outstanding talent both at the individual and team level.”

Meyer also expressed gratitude for the sponsors that have stepped up to make this tournament possible.

“I am very thankful for Under Armour, Molten Volleyball, Gatorade and Universal Athletic for their support,” Meyer related.

Fans that can’t attend the event can still track the results through skyridgevolleyball.weebly.com.

