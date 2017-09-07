Utah State dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half Thursday night, leading Idaho State 38-6 at halftime at Maverik Stadium in the Aggies' home opener.

Quarterback Kent Myers has led the offensive charge for Utah State, which has 392 yards of total offense at the break. Myers has completed 20 of 22 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and an interception while adding 77 rushing yards and two more scores.

Kent Myers gives the Aggies a 38-6 lead late in the 2Q with a 36-yard TD run! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/mIghxoL6xK — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 8, 2017

Wide receiver Ron'quavion Tarver leads the Aggies with seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Jalen Davis has two interceptions for Utah State, including a 25-yard pick-six as the Aggies have held Idaho State to 167 yards and a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Jalen Davis with the pick-6! It's like deja vu for the senior cornerback. #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/iMNKSpgsaK — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 8, 2017

