MUSIC/DANCE

“Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $25-$59 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Comedy Tonight, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $25-$85 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Real Rock Band, Sept. 8-9, 8 p.m., Angelus Theatre, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, $10 (801-358-8134 or angelustheatre.com)

Moab Music Festival, Sept. 8-11, times and locations vary, free-$45 (moabmusicfest.org)

Bonneville Chamber Music Festival, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., free and 7:30 p.m., $6-$7, Browning Center, Weber State University (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

“Ring Around the Rose: African Drums with WOFA Afro-Fusion,” Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Troubadour 77, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Abraham Wilson, pianist, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Music and the Mind” with Renee Fleming and Dr. Norman Foster, Sept. 11, 4 p.m., David Gardner Hall, U., free (usuoeducation.org)

The Beehives, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Murray Heritage Senior Center, 10 E. 6150 South, free (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)

Charley Jenkins, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $10-$25 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Rhythmic Circus, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Ed Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $19-$34 (801-546-8575 or davisarts.org)

Navy Band Northwest, Sept. 12, 4:10 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., free (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Talia Keys with Inside Job, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., Music Garage, 1192 Wilmington Ave., free (801-577-2263 or musicgarage.org)

Haim with LPX, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $35-$40 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Jazz Jam Series, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, UVU, Orem, $5-$10 (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

Night Star Jazz Orchestra, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Renee Fleming, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $60 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

The Shadowboxers with Harts and Joshy Soul, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $13-$15 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Gov’t Mule, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $35-$40 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Jason Aldean with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$72 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Mariachi Sol de Jalisco, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Salt Lake City Greek Festival, Sept. 8-9, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake Community, $3 for general, free for children ages 5 and under (saltlakegreekfeatival.com)

Utah Prepare Conference and Expo, Sept. 8, 2-9 p.m.; Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., South Towne Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $10 includes both days, free for children ages 12 and under (utahprepare.org)

Wildwoods Bash, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th Street, Ogden, $70 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

9/11 Day of Service, Sept. 8-16, times and locations vary, free, registration required (heritage.utah.gov)

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, Sept. 8-9, times vary, Farm Country, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $8-$115 (801-228-1350 or timpfest.org)

Utah State Fair, Sept. 8-17, times vary, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youths ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (801-538-3247 or utahstatefair.com)

“Saddle Up,” Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Farm Country, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $8, free for children ages 2 and under and members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Operation Christmas Child Open House, Sept. 9, noon-2 p.m., Calvary Salt Lake, 460 W. 4350 South, free (801-264-9999 or calvaryslc.org)

Angelus Theatre Grand Opening, Sept. 9, 1-9 p.m., Angelus Theatre, 165 N. Main, Spanish Fork, $10 (801-358-8134 or angelustheatre.com)

Utah Brazilian Festival, Sept. 9, 1-7 p.m., The Gateway, 100 S. 50 North, free (utahbrazilianfestival.com)

Nitya Nritya Indian Festival, Sept. 9, 6:30-8 p.m.; Sept. 10, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10-$15 (nityanritya.com)

Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Peace, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 900 E. 300 South, free (interfaithroundtable.org)

“Raising Socially Conscious and Conscientious Youth,” Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Doctor Faustus,” Sept, 8-12, excluding Sunday, 5 p.m., Courtyard, UVU, Orem, $2.50-$5 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

“Seussical Jr.,” Sept. 8-9, 5 and 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $10 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Ion,” Sept. 8-9 and 14-16, 7:30 p.m., Courage Theatre, Westminster College, 1250 E. 1700 South, $18 for general, $9 for students (westminstercollege.edu)

“Dastardly Deeds at Foturne’s Landing or The Long Arm of the Claw,” Sept. 8, 8 p.m.; Sept. 9, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Next to Normal,” Sept. 8-17, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $19-$35, recommended for ages 13 and older due to adult subject matter, according to Egyptian Theatre (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“The Man Behind the Curtain,” Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, Tessman Auditorium, 210 E. 400 South, free (newmanplays.com)

“Taming of the Shrew,” Sept. 13-14, 8 p.m., Castle Amphitheater, 1300 E. Center, Provo, $10 for general, $25 for family (renaissancenow.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Shakespeare in Love,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains implied sexuality and adult language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Greenshow,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 8-9, evening, Ashton Family Greenshow Commons, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Love and Death vs. El Bandito,” Sept. 8-9, 8 p.m.; Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m., Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $20-$26 for adults, $15-21 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains moderate adult language and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“All Shook Up,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for adults, $11-$13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Annie,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Desire Under the Elms,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $18, contains mild profanity, intense kissing and mature themes, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Sister Act,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Utahoma,” through Sept. 16, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Always … Patsy Cline,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $14-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“Pillow Talk,” through Sept. 23, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, $22-$24 for adults, $16-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” through Sept. 23, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” through Oct. 14, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” through Oct. 15, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Newsies,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 orbard.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

COMEDY

Colin and Brad: “The Scared Scriptless Tour,” Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $18-$35 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“As You Like It,” Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Bridge to Terabithia,” Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Castle of Cagliostro,” Sept. 14, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Sept. 11 and 13, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” Sept. 8-14, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $8.30-$11.75 (cinemark.com)

“The Color of Paradise,” Sept. 11, 4 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii,” Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Filmquest 2017, Sept. 8-16, excluding Sunday, times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $8 per screening, $6 for students (provo.org)

“Grease,” Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, free (sandyamp.com)

“Hazlo Como Hombre,” Sept. 8-13, rated R or sexual content throughout, times vary, Jordan Landing, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, and Cinemark 16, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, $6.75-$13.75 (cinemark.com); and Valley Fair, 3620 S. 2400 West, West Valley, $6.75-$9.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Heart of Man,” Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Jordan Landing, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan and Cinemark Bountiful 8, 206 S. 625 West, Bountiful, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Inhumans,” Sept. 1-7, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $9.25-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” Sept. 12, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Muppets From Space,” Sept. 9, 1 and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Resistance,” Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Shadow,” Sept. 13, 2 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (slcpl.org)

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Sept. 10 and 13, 2 and 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $7-$9.50 (cinemark.com); Sept. 10 and 13, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$15 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Time Bandits,” Sept. 9, 2 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"The Vietnam War," Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre, 111 E. 300 South, free (saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Final Spark,” Sept. 14, 6 p.m. (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 5249 S. State, Murray, Melodie McBride, author of “Going Toward the Nature is Going Toward the Health: Feather by Feather,” Sept. 9, noon (801-261-4040 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Melodie McBride, author of “Going Toward the Nature is Going Toward the Health: Feather by Feather,” Sept. 8, 4 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jean Reagan, author of “How to Get Your Teacher Ready,” Sept. 9, 11 a.m.; Dan Hanna, author of “The Pout-Pout Fish and the Bully-Bully Shark,” Aug. 9, 2 p.m.; and Gabriel Tallent, author of “My Absolute Darling,” Sept. 9, 6 p.m.; Jennifer A. Nielsen, author of “Deadzone,” Sept. 11, 7 p.m.; and authors Alexandra Bracken, Tamara Ireland Stone, Elizabeth Eulberg and Ally Condie, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., screenwriting class with Spanky Dustin Ward, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Stephen Nasser, author of “My Brother’s Voice,” Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; and John Day, author of “The Longevity Plan: Seven Life-Transforming Lessons from Ancient China,” Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. (parkcitylibrary.org)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Jane Hinckley co-author of “Family Life in England and America, 1690-1820,” Sept. 12, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Caryn Larrinaga, author of “Superhero Syndrome,” Sept. 12, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense classes, Sept. 12 and 14, 6 p.m., River’s Bend Senior Center, 1300 W. 300 North; and Sept. 13, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Angie Player, opening reception Sept. 11, 6 p.m.; on display through Sept. 30 (801-763-3070)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition; on display Sept. 9-Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images From Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, opening reception Sept. 9, 4 p.m.; on display Sept. 5-Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, opening reception Sept. 9, 3 p.m.; on display Sept. 5-Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Lee Jofa, and Kravet, opening reception Sept. 14, 12:30 p.m.; and art by Ellen Baker, opening reception Sept. 15, 6 p.m. (801-666-8968)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, art by Mansa Adams, opening reception Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Sept. 24 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “Smoke Signals,” by Joseph Bishop, through Sept. 14 (801-594-8611)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Flowing Imagination and Changes,” by Ryan Rue Allen, through Sept. 30 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Yidan Gou, Laura Sharp Wilson and Janiece Murray, through Sept. 22 (801-596-5000)

The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande St., “Before I Die,” by Candy Chang, through September (801-456-0000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Kourtney Young, through Sept. 13 (801-666-8968)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Shared Artifacts,” by Andrea Henkels Heidinger, through Sept. 29 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Oscar da Silva, through Sept. 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Native Voices,” by artists of American Indian descent, through Sept. 12 (801-355-3383)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by DesignArts Utah,OR:O.20 through Oct. 20 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Color My World,” by Amy Fairchild and “Natural Kaleidoscope,” by Sabrina Squires, through Sept. 15; camera collection of Milton Cacho, through Sept. 16; “Popular Religiosity,” by Armando Solorzano, through Sept. 22; “Things Lost to Time,” The City Library’s Special Collections, through Sept. 30; and “Children’s Expression through Paintings,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 13 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, art by Utah Native Americans, through Oct. 12 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Safe and Sound,” by Spy Hop, through Sept. 23; “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; and “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Robert Ford and Deann Rex-Free, through Sept. 30 (801-628-9592)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by Ruth Garner, Marie Casa, Tiffany Daines, Spike Ress, Tanner Williams and Justin Watson, through Sept. 22 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “No Dull Days,” photography by J. Alfred Myer, through Sept. 23 (801-422-8287)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, art by Alice Hiatte, through Sept. 30 (435-673-4206)

Eccles Community Art Center, 2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, art by Doug Braithwaite and Yevgeniy Zolotsev, through Sept. 30 (801-392-6935)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Washed Up,” by Alejandro Duran; “Sustenance and Time,” by Jane Lindsay and inmates at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center; and “Blue Desert: Toward Antarctica,” by Geoff Pingree, through Sept. 29 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Summer of Love,” through Sept. 16 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, a tie-dye workshop for families, Sept. 9, 10-11 a.m.; a photography class for adults, Sept. 10, 4-8 p.m.; a wheel throwing class for adults, Mondays, Sept. 11-Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m.; and “Twilight Sketch and Draw” for adults, Sept. 12, 5:30-8 p.m., cost varies (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Ring Around the Rose: African Drums with WOFA Afro-Fusion,” Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

HawkWatch International, Sept. 9, noon, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

“Children of Hangzhou: Connecting With China,” through Sept. 10, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under 2 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Bugzillas,” through Sept. 11, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Preschool Discovery Days: Busy Buzzy Bugs,” Sept. 12 or Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Wildlife Club,” Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $12 per child ages 9-13, register online (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Stinky Tales — Badgers, Otters and Skunks,” Sept. 13, 3:45 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Discover Earth: Our Changing Planet,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

“Shakespeare Festival for Kids and Adults with Short Attention Spans,” through Sept. 30, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $7-$15 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“From Here to There” and “It’s a Nano Word,” traveling exhibits, through September, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, storytime in the park, Sept. 8, 11 a.m., meet at the library; “Kidding Around Yoga with Sarah Bly,” Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m.; and “Teen DIY: Marshmallow Construction,” Sept. 14, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, video games and board games for teens, Sept. 8, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Full STEAM Ahead” for teens, Sept. 8, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 W. Concord St., ; cartoon afternoon, Sept. 8, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, a free screening of “Beauty and the Beast,” Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.; and laser tag for teens, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. (801-852-6650)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, a mascot party, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, reading with a dog, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.; and “College and Me” for teens and adults, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “Pokemon League,” Sept. 9, noon; “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.; and “Learn it Homeschool Group: Accounting and Finance” for teens, Sept. 13, noon (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Grandparent’s Day, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, “Chalk it Up” for teens, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “Dancing Doggies Creative Movement” workshop, Sept. 9, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “Magic of Autumn” magic show, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., read to a dog, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; and a free screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” for teens, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, Taylor’s Traveling Troupe, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.; and a puppet-making craft, Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show, Sept. 12-14, 10:30 a.m.; and “STEM Forensics,” Sept. 13, 1 p.m., and Sept. 14, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, “Maker Space,” Sept. 12, 3 p.m.(801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, 3-D pens, a signing storytime, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Chocolate Olympics” for teens, Sept. 13, 3:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Lego play, Sept. 13, 4 p.m.; and “Teen DIY: Hand-painted Bookbags,” Sept. 14, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, a preschool dance party, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Glendale Library, 1375 W. Concord St., “Teen DIY: Chocolate Fruit Dip,” Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.; and a sensory storytime, Sept. 14, 5 p.m.; (801-594-8660)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, will host auditions for “The Pied Piper,” Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Students ages 8-18 are invited to audition for the musical. Auditioners should be prepared to sing a short song. Callbacks will be Sept. 12, and performances dates are Dec. 7-11. Call 435-723-0740 or visit bcfineartscenter.org for more information.

Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, will host auditions for “A Christmas Carol,” Sept. 11, 5 p.m. Most roles are open, except for the roles of Scrooge and Christmas Present, according to a news release. Auditions are by appointment only, beginning Sept. 4, and can be scheduled at castingmanager.com/hct. Auditioners should be prepared to sing 16 bars of a favorite Christmas carol in the classical style, no pop music. An accompanist will be provided. No a capella or taped music will be allowed. Auditioners should also be prepared to read selected lines from the show in an authentic British and/or Cockney accent. Callbacks will be by invitation only. The performances will be Dec. 1-23 at the Jewel Box Stage in the new Sandy location. All cast members are paid. Auditioners will need to set up and complete an actor profile prior to scheduling an audition appointment at castingmanager.com/hct. Email questions to tammym@hct.org or view the audition information at hct.org for more details.

Midway Town Hall, 75 N. 100 West, Midway, will host “Plein Air Utah: 2017 Rendezvous and Retreat,” Sept. 13-16. The event is sponsored and hosted by the Midway Art Association and artists and instructors from the Plein Air Painters of Utah. Outdoor painters of all levels and paint media are welcome to register. Paintings will be done on location and in studio. A free public viewing and sale will be Sept. 16 at the Midway Town Hall. For more information and to register, visit pleinairutah.com.

Utah Arts Festival, 230 S. 500 West, has issued a call for entries to participate in the annual holiday show. Entires are being accepted through Sept. 25, according to a news release. All mediums will be accepted, including drawing, ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking, mixed mediums, sculpture and textile. The holiday show will be Nov. 17-Dec 15. Visit uaf.org or call 801-322-2428 for more details.

Email: features@deseretnews.com