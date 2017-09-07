I’ve always wanted to play in Provo. I always wanted an opportunity. But I’ve really kind of forced myself to focus on each day and the most recent game.

SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, before Utah’s season opener against North Dakota, Chase Hansen was unsure about his playing status after missing all of training camp with an undisclosed “lingering” injury. The junior safety was working hard to get in shape when classes began and regular-season practices got underway.

Throughout it all, however, Saturday’s game at BYU was on his mind. He hoped to be back by the second game of the season.

“I’ve always wanted to play in Provo. I always wanted an opportunity,” Hansen said at the time. “But I’ve really kind of forced myself to focus on each day and the most recent game.”

Hansen wound up starting against North Dakota. Despite limited action, he led the secondary with six tackles in the 37-16 win over the Fighting Hawks.

Now comes a homecoming, of sorts, for the former Lone Peak High School star — a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

It’s something that Hansen said his family is always talking about. He added that it’s one of the fun things about being from Utah County. All of his buddies went to BYU and he opted to play at Utah. It was a bit of a bummer for some family members and friends, but Hansen said he has always felt good about his decision.

Although Hansen acknowledges that he’s amped up for every game, this one is special.

“I think it goes without saying that everyone is ready to play those guys,” Hansen continued.

Those guys include a pair of Hansen’s former teammates at Lone Peak — BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann and wide receiver Talon Shumway. The trio was part of two basketball teams and one football squad that won state championships for the Knights.

Saturday’s reunion hasn’t been preceded by a lot of talk.

“We try to stay away from it, to be honest,” Hansen said. “Me personally, I don’t think it helps at all. I try to stay quiet until game time, at least, and just kind of focus on what I’ve got to do.”

Hansen noted that the guys have competed against each other a lot over the years. As such, he doesn’t think this year’s game will be much different, explaining that it’s just about going out and facing some really good athletes.

Despite BYU’s poor showing on offense in last week’s 27-0 loss to LSU, Hansen said the Utes have to prepare for everything and be ready for whatever the Cougars do.

“For the most part, they’re still a good team and they’ve still got a lot of good players,” Hansen added.

The rivalry, he continued, makes it like playing your brother in something — you want to beat them just as bad, if not worse, than anyone else.

An obvious area of focus for Utah will be containing BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum. Hansen said the junior has a big arm and goes through his progressions quickly.

“He’s smart. When he has time, he’s pretty dangerous. He’s a good quarterback,” Hansen said. “I know people say he hasn’t had his best game the first two but you’ve got to look at the fact he’s a good quarterback and he can hurt you in a lot of big ways.”

And that, Hansen stated, is how you prepare for Mangum and the Cougars.

“I think you’ve got to tell yourself that they’re going to come out ready to play,” he said. “But I don’t think you do anything a whole lot different than go with the game plan, prepare and go play.”

Hansen led the charge for the Utes last season. He led the team with 90 tackles. In the opener against North Dakota, Hansen got somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 reps.

“He’s still not in shape like he wants to be,” said Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. “But he’s so smart and he understands what we’re trying to do in terms of scheme, in terms of disguise. So what he brings is experience.”

While Hansen gets caught up in terms of conditioning, other safeties have stepped up their games. Corrion Ballard tops the depth chart at free safety and Philip Afia is No. 2. At strong safety, Hansen is backed up by junior college transfer Marquise Blair.

Scalley noted that all three did some nice things last week. However, he added it’ll be also good to get Hansen back to complete strength.

“So hopefully we get to the point where he’s able to play the full load,” Scalley said. “But the thing that we have on our side right now is some depth.”