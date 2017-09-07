SANDY — Two law enforcement officers and a diversity affairs council were honored at the sixth annual Tonahuac Awards ceremony for their contributions to better the situation of Utah migrants.

The awards were presented by United Mexican Federation in Utah (Federacion de Mexicanos Unidos en Utah), a nonprofit organization that promotes the welfare of the immigrant community.

José Borjón, the Mexican consulate to Salt Lake City, and Mexican elected officials attended the event Thursday evening at Salon El León Negro in Sandy.

"I believe our community is doing an extraordinary job of contributing to the work and the studies in this state and this great country," Borjón said. "I think that’s very important nowadays with the immigration debate as it is today."

The awards recognize "members of the Utah community who make key social contributions to improve the situation of migrants," according to the event description.

"Many people don't know who (the honorees) are," said Salvador Lazalde, the board chairman of the United Mexican Federation in Utah. "We want to make sure our community knows who they are. We want (the honorees) to feel appreciated in our community and say thank you for what you do and thank you for the difference they make in our community."

• Rosie Rivera was one of three honored at the event. She was recently elected as the new sheriff of Salt Lake County, the first woman elected to the position. Rivera is also the state's first female Latina sheriff.

She has served for more than 24 years with the Unified Police Department, working in a number of positions ranging from department spokeswoman to head of the violent crimes and sexual assault units.

• David Moreno was also selected for a Tonahuac Award. He serves as a sergeant with the Utah Highway Patrol. He grew up in Mexicali, Mexico, and got into police work soon after his family moved to Utah.

He has worked in everything from narcotics to a K-9 officer to going undercover with the Metro Gang Task Force. He also represented the UHP on the A&E show "Live PD," where a camera crew documented the jobs of officers across the country.

• The final honoree was the 11 board members on the Council on Diversity Affairs for the Salt Lake County mayor. The council serves as a liaison and ambassador between diverse communities and the mayor.

Since 2012, the awards ceremony has recognized the work of individuals or organizations that improve the lives of the migrant community. The ceremony is also an opportunity for elected officials to travel from Mexico and interact with communities in Utah.