SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah native has been named as the new special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Denver.

Steve Cagen, a 19-year veteran of federal law enforcement, will oversee 16 offices in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

Cagen grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Highland High School where he played football, baseball and hockey. He received his bachelor's degree at the University of Washington.

“I’m honored to serve as special agent in charge for HSI Denver, and my home state of Utah,” he said. “I’m passionate about protecting the homeland and its great people, and that’s what we do — we investigate crimes to bring those who prey on our citizens to justice and, in many cases, rescue their victims.”

Cagen has worked in Mexico, Seattle, Portland and Washington, D.C., during his career. He started as a clerk when he was 19 and worked his way up to become a member of the federal government’s Senior Executive Service, the highest level of federal government employees.

— Dennis Romboy