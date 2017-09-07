PROVO — While BYU’s running game was non-existent in last week’s 27-0 loss to Louisiana State, quarterback Tanner Mangum also struggled in the passing game.

Mangum completed 12 of 24 passes for 102 yards and an interception against the Tigers and he’s looking for a much better performance Saturday against Utah.

Mangum acknowledged that he felt rushed and hurried in the LSU game. The key this week is “staying calm in the pocket,” he said. “Calm feet, calm mind and go through my reads the way I’ve been taught.”

Detmer said he and Mangum have discussed ways that he can improve.

“There were things in the game where he rushed through his progressions. We only had two sacks but we went through our progressions a little fast and missed some open guys that were there,” Detmer said. “He can calm down and trust the protection a little more. I can coach that better and not put him in panic mode going into that game."

Detmer said the offense as a whole needs to be more poised.

“We rushed through things. Things were happening faster than maybe what we were prepared for,” said offensive coordinator Ty Detmer. “It was a perfect storm for us. We weren’t ready to go. Last week was surprising when you look at the final numbers but they’re a good defense and presented challenges that we weren’t able to overcome.”

BYU’s offense hasn’t performed in games like what the coaches and players have seen in practice.

“Sometimes it takes some time to hit your stride and get clicking. You have to give credit to the teams we’ve played,” Mangum said. “LSU was an incredible defense. They put some pressure on us. It’s a combination of things. But a lot of it is on us, just executing. Being able to execute at game speed is something you have to pick up. We have to come out and play at full game speed and execute the way we know we can.”

EXPERIENCE VS. UTAH: Mangum did not play in last year’s game against Utah because he was backing up Taysom Hill.

But Mangum did start against the Utes in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl. The Cougars turned the ball over on their first five possessions and fell behind 35-0 in the first quarter.

Mangum rallied BYU, which scored 28 unanswered points in a 35-28 loss. He completed 25 of 56 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

But Mangum said that game doesn’t have much to do with what will happen Saturday.

“That was a long time ago. It’s crazy that it was almost two years ago,” he said. “I don’t think about it much.”

WRAPPING UP: BYU linebacker Matt Hadley said a point of emphasis for the defense this week is tackling. The Cougars missed some tackles against LSU.

“One of the things we’re focusing in on is striking through, wrapping up and keeping our feet,” Hadley said. “For me, in particular, I had a couple of missed tackles where I left my feet too soon. That’s what we need to focus on this week.”