SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s offensive line is reloading after sending four starters to the NFL.

It’s a process.

After one game, offensive line coach Jim Harding said their play wasn’t “up to our standards.” He thought the group, of which three were making their first collegiate starts, played extremely tentative initially.

“I thought they played better in the second half,” Harding said. “But we’ve definitely got to start faster this week.”

Harding added that it wasn’t mental errors or assignments in last week’s 37-16 win over North Dakota.

“I just think that it was nerves and we weren’t coming off the ball the way we should,” Harding said. “We were more or less reacting to them versus dictating what we were trying to accomplish.”

Saturday at BYU, the Utes once again plan to start Lo Fakemala at center, Salesi Uhatafe at left guard, Jackson Barton at left tackle, Jordan Agasiva at right guard, and Darrin Paulo at right tackle.

SWITCHING SIDES: Three former BYU players — Whittingham, linebackers coach Justin Ena and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham — are on the Utah staff, which also includes ex-BYU receivers coach Guy Holliday. The Cougars, meanwhile, have former Utah assistants Kalani Sitake, Iliaisa Tuiaki, Steve Kaufusi and Steve Clark coaching for them.

ABOUT RIVALRIES: Oregon State coach and former Utah assistant Gary Andersen discussed the complexities of coaching in a rivalry game on Tuesday’s Pac-12 conference call.

“For me, the rivalry games have been the last games (of the regular season),” he said. “So, sometimes it’s just, don’t out-think yourself.” Andersen said the tendency when one is immersed in a rivalry is to get distracted by what happened in the past, especially what worked.

“You kind of find yourself searching a little bit deeper back in the past,” he said. “I think we chased ghosts a little bit at Utah sometimes, but we always cautioned ourselves to make sure that our overall preparation wasn’t different.”

For the most part, Andersen continued, there were “no extreme measures taken.”

Washington State coach and BYU alum Mike Leach said he tries to keep players and coaches focused on Xs and Os.

“The best thing to do is keep everybody focused, not try to do too much,” Leach said. “I mean, because they’re already motivated. You just want them to focus on themselves and try to play the best game that they can.”

