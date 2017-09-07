SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend, Utahns can swing with Indiana Jones, listen to the powerful voice of "Hamilton" star Renee Elise Goldsberry and enjoy the many fairs and festivals Utah has to offer.

Utah Symphony presents 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'

Indiana Jones will be swinging around Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. OK, so Harrison Ford won't really be in the Beehive State, but "Raiders of the Lost Ark" will be on the big screen as the Utah Symphony performs John Williams' legendary score live to film. Grab your hat and leather jacket and head to Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $25-$59 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Known for her role as Angelica Schuyler Church in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton," Renee Elise Goldsberry will be hitting the BYU stage on Sept. 8, kicking off BYU's 2017-18 Bravo! series. Her performance will cover a variety of genres: jazz, pop and blues, as well as some of her own original music. Catch the concert at BYU's Harris Fine Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $25-$85 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu).

Salt Lake City Greek Festival

Opa! It's time for Salt Lake City's 42nd annual Greek Festival. Become immersed in Hellenic culture as you enjoy traditional folk dances and devour Greek cuisine — souvlaki and gyros, anyone? Come celebrate at the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake Community, 279 S. 300 West, Sept. 8-9, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $3 for general, free for children ages 5 and under (saltlakegreekfestival.com).

Utah State Fair

Utah's State Fair has been a tradition since 1856 — nine years after the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, according to utahstatefair.com. More than 150 years later, the fair continues to offer fun for families in the form of ferris wheel rides, animals and carnival food. Pull out your calendar and set a day aside to visit the fair, which takes place from Sept. 8-17 at Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (801-538-3247 or utahstatefair.com).

'Before I Die' interactive art exhibit

When artist Candy Chang lost someone close to her, she created an interactive art project called "Before I Die." On the side of a crumbling home in New Orleans, Chang wrote "Before I die I want to...," leaving blank spaces for her neighbors to respond, according to a news release. This project helped her to better understand those around her, and since her initial installation, more than 3,000 cities and 70 countries have created their own "Before I Die" wall. Come participate in the art project, which is now at The Gateway's Olympic Plaza, 400 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City.

Free night at the theater

Everybody loves free stuff! From Sept. 3-17, you'll have the chance to enter to win tickets for performances at various theaters throughout the entire month of October. Visit freenight.nowplayingutah.com to create a profile and enter the contest. Participants will then have access to a list of performances put on by a variety of Utah arts organizations. Select the top two performances you'd like to see, and enter to win up to two pairs of tickets. According to the website, chances of winning increase if you choose theaters you've never attended before. The contest closes on Sept. 17 and notifications to winners will be sent out by Sept. 24.

Email: lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com