SALT LAKE CITY — With a blue first-place ribbon hanging from the musical note-covered front panel of her cabinet, Sarah Provard logged another win in her woodworking career.

The cabinet, titled "Musically Inclined," features six drawers with inlays of musical notes from the LDS Church hymn "I Know That My Redeemer Lives," as well as two side panels with piano keys.

As the Utah State Fair opened Thursday, the cabinet was featured prominently in the creative arts exhibit.

Provard's cabinet previously won first place, best of show and a people's choice award at the 2017 Wasatch Woodworking Consortium's Student Woodworking Competition, as well as first place for casework and another people's choice award from the Las Vegas Freshwood Show.

"Along with woodworking, I love music," she said.

Provard, 18, said building the cabinet was a great opportunity to demonstrate her passion for both woodworking and music, and the song shows her passion for her faith and religion.

"It's kind of special for me to show that I love my religion, but I also love what I do," she said.

Provard has been working with wood since seventh grade, she said, and plans to continue to learn cabinetry and architectural woodworking through college.

Her cabinet was among hundreds of projects showcased at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West. The event highlights fine arts, home arts and photography from artists throughout Utah.

Dave Kleyh, who last visited the fair's photography exhibits four years ago, said he was excited to return and see the competition.

"I said I've been wanting to go this year and see if (the competition is) changing," he said.

Kleyh, an amateur photographer, said the level of competition, technology and skill feeding into the showcase has been increasing. He added that the opportunity to see competitors from all over Utah, including some as young as 6, was worth the drive from Utah County and "every penny" of the admission fee for the fair.

"The more people in, the more you get to see," Kleyh said. "I've got to get my game on."

Among the first day's events, live music, cooking demos and commercial exhibits populated the sights. At the Promontory Hall building, a butter sculptor made a recreation of the famous "American Gothic" painting of a farmer with a pitchfork standing alongside his wife in front of their farmhouse.

The day's events also included an extreme pogo demonstration from the XPogo stunt team, and comedy magic shows by Jared Sherlock. The fair has also seen the return of the West Coast Lumberjack Show for their second year of performances, climbing trees, rolling logs and carving with chainsaws.

Darren Dean, owner of the West Coast Lumberjack Show, said he was excited about getting to perform at the same venue for 10 days straight and allowing the Canada-based lumberjack team to get off the road during its busy summer schedule.

"I love it here," Dean said. "We had a great time here last year, and we went hiking in the mountains on our day off and love it down here."

The West Coast Lumberjack Show is set to perform three times a day during the duration of the state fair, which runs through Sept. 17.

The Utah State Fair is open most mornings at 10 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the fair stays open until 11 p.m. From Sept. 12-14, it opens at noon.

Tickets are free for children ages 5 and under, $8 for kids 6-12 and seniors, and $10 for adult tickets. Wristbands to ride carnival rides are $28.