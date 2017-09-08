What would happen if Utah decided to restore teaching as a highly respected profession?

Many teachers are aware of what happened to the teaching profession when, in 1987, the federal government started to take control of public education. After the “Nation at Risk Report,” President Clinton asked governors to bring a prominent business executive with them to attend a national summit to decide what to do about "a rising tide of mediocrity that threatens our very future as a nation and a people." Educators were not invited to attend the summit.

The first of several "summits" started the decline of a once proud and productive profession. Teachers had no voice in how to improve our education system. “Higher standards" became the rallying cry of governors and business executives. They started to dictate what was to be taught to all students regardless of their interests or needs. Two notable efforts, "No Child Left Behind" and "Common Core," with standardized testing, were developed to control the behavior of teachers. The latest reform is called the "Every Child Succeeds Act.” It is patterned after the others, again with an emphasis on reading and math — and more testing. It is destined to fail as other reform efforts have failed.

Now, for 30 years, our culture has been suffering from the effects of non-educators controlling public education — an increase in bullying and school-induced suicides, a higher dropout rate of both students and teachers, no increase in test scores, fewer students wanting to become teachers and the lowest morale ever among teachers and students.

Let’s consider a different scenario. What kind of education system would we have today if 30 years ago teachers had been invited to have a major voice in designing reform measures?

First of all, there would be a strict distinction between business and education. Schools deal with life — children, growing, learning and changing. Businesses deal with inert products that have no personality, no emotions and no learning possibility. Machines and their products can be controlled, designed and standardized, children cannot.

Rule No. 1: Do not introduce business practices into public education.

Second, teachers would be given professional responsibilities similar to other professionals: control of curriculum, utilizing self-determined teaching methods, deciding the use of time, evaluating peers and designing student learning assessments.

Rule No. 2: Provide teachers the professional responsibilities they should have. (It is the only way they can be held accountable. He who controls is responsible for results.)

Third, students would be the central concern for everyone. Schools would provide the needed resources to serve the individual needs of each child, rather than assuming all children are the same. Teaching would be guided by the needs and questions of individual students.

Rule No. 3: Build on the strengths of each child as an individual with unique talents, needs, interests and abilities.

Finally, eliminate all structures that inhibit learning: grades and grade-point averages, unsought direct instruction, meaningless assignments and standardized testing. Learning occurs best when learning is an integrated activity that captures the interest of the child.

Rule No. 4: Provide a variety of learning activities from which a great variety of students can choose. Parents and teachers unite as partners to guide and support the growth of curiosity, creativity, cooperation, courtesy, leadership and other important human qualities.

In the beginning, we asked how schools would be different if teachers had a major voice in designing reform efforts. The answer can be seen in the difference between a factory and a symphony concert. What do you believe is best for our children?

Lynn Stoddard has many years of experience as a teacher, principal, author and conference speaker, lstrd@yahoo.com.

M. Donald Thomas is a former Salt Lake City superintendent of schools and now a national education consultant, mariothomas1@yahoo.com.