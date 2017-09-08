Did you hear about the University of Utah nurse who was forcefully arrested for not authorizing a blood draw being required by the Salt Lake Police Department? Did you hear how she was just following the law on such matters, and she was physically attacked and arrested, all the same?

"And they called for an investigation," sings Paul Simon. We should have one here. Or a bunch of them. How common it is that police come looking for a blood draw without being within their rights to do so?

And, even back in the day of implied consent, did SLCPD officers stretch the boundaries? For even under implied consent, they should not have been asking for a blood draw this time. And is it not just the SLCPD, but do other agencies do this, as well? Is there a law against interfering with hospital workers in the performance of their duty? Did Jeff Payne and the other officer violate this law? Why were her Miranda rights not read before the second officer lectured nurse Alex Wubbels and, in part, interrogated her? Is it common that the SLCPD fails to read the Miranda rights before such interrogations?

And, of course, how much did Chief Brown know, and why didn't he take stronger action earlier? As important as any of these questions, why were the department policies not updated earlier? And, the most important of all, how is it that so many officers were on the scene and all of them stood behind what Officer Payne was doing? For even under the outdated policies, the arrest appears to have been wrong. What are our laws against false arrests, and should Officer Payne be charged with false arrest? Does such a charge exist and should it?

Officer Payne clearly didn't know the law from what the SLCPD had trained him, but he is also an EMT. How is it that the training didn't get to him in that position, also? Was it just his failure to learn, or does this indicate more than just one agency is failing to properly train their people?

With all this said, I do feel we should have a little more compassion for Officer Payne. I do wonder, though, that after what he has learned, it might well be he will not make the mistake again. He might well be a good officer, despite this. I say that realizing he's been fired, and his comment on taking the homeless to the University of Utah and "good" patients elsewhere was out of line and does need to be considered and addressed.

John Jackson

Sandy