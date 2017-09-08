Will someone please answer these questions:

1. Isn’t it standard procedure for the police to check the alcohol level in a person’s blood after a vehicle accident?

2. Doesn’t the emergency room draw a blood sample immediately to determine a person’s blood type, in case a transfusion is necessary?

If the patient is unconscious, they cannot give their consent but I believe the hospital would proceed without consent. Checking blood alcohol level is something that the police do after an accident. In other words, the police were simply doing their job too, right?

Marilyn Godfrey

Salt Lake City