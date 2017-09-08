David J. Sturzenegger’s letter ("Wrong version of history remembered," Sept. 5) could be used, were I still teaching university courses on historiography, to illustrate some dynamics of collective memory. Historiography is the “history of historical writing,” exploring how it changes because X pioneers a new research method, Y shapes a new theoretical lens, Z finds new source materials, or politics intrude. If politics intrude, narratives about events like the Yalta Conference or the U.S. Civil War get politicized along party lines.

During 1861-77 it was a given that the Civil War was fought over slavery. The 1877 compromise ended Reconstruction, let the ex-Confederacy ignore the 13th and 14th amendments to develop Jim Crow, and spurred Southern historians to frame comforting narratives.

Perceiving the new interpretation, Frederick Douglass reminded that he and others knew “who fought for slavery” and “who fought for liberty and justice.” But the post-1877 “states rights” narrative prevailed among Southern Democrats along with Jim Crow. Indeed, Southerners lost the war but triumphed in their memory of it — as well as in the post-1877 racial order.

Statues were erected in public squares to promote that memory and to remind of that order. After President Johnson “betrayed his roots” by espousing civil rights in the 1960s, President Nixon’s “Southern strategy” drew Southern whites into the GOP along with their racial attitudes and their historical narrative. That narrative survived and diffused within sectional and political borders.

Though Mr. Sturzenegger asserts it dogmatically, the civil rights narrative is a late, parochial view not widely shared outside the South and the GOP. That the war was fought over slavery, not a “misconception,” is the original and still prevailing interpretation. Indeed, echoes of slavery still bedevil our citizenry, to many of whom “states rights” is a code-phrase stirring those echoes.

A.H. Green

Orem