The rivalry between BYU and Utah is known for a lot of things. There have been great coaching matchups, close games and even plenty of trash talk. But none of it would make a difference if players didn't step up on the field and make the games into the classics that many of them have turned out to be. And believe me, there is no shortage of players who have come up big when needed the most.

Here is a look at the best-of-the-best of those players on the defense and in special teams — the guys who stepped up in the biggest spots and had the best performances in one of the most heated and entertaining rivalries in college football.

Note: These teams are based solely on what the players did in the rivalry games that they played in. No other parts of their careers were taken into account.

Defensive line

Starters

Lenny Gomes, BYU (1989, 1991-93)

Gomes had some really impressive performances as the Cougars won three of four. His best outing came in 1991 when he registered six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pair of interceptions in a 31-point win.

Trevor Reilly

Trevor Reilly, Utah (2010-13)

The hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker had a huge impact in three Utah wins during his time on the hill. His best performance came in 2011 as he totaled three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup as the Utes hammered BYU 54-10.

Garrett Smith, Utah (1999-2002)

Smith lived in the BYU backfield during his four games against the Cougars. He registered 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack, including two tackles for loss in each of his first three rivalry games.

Paul Kruger, Utah (2007-08)

Kruger had a huge impact for the Utes in 2008 as he came up with six tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception as Utah pushed past the Cougars to stay undefeated.

Backups

Star Lotulelei, Utah (2010-12)

Lotulelei was a disruptive force against the Cougars in 2012 as he came up with seven tackles, two pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble as the Utes held on to beat the Cougars 24-21.

John Denney, BYU (2001-04)

Denney had a terrific performance in his last game against the Utes as he registered seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.

Bronson Kaufusi

Bronson Kaufusi, BYU (2012-15)

Kaufusi came up big against the Utes as a senior but it wasn't enough to carry the Cougars to a victory. In the 35-28 loss in the Las Vegas Bowl, he totaled nine tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Ma'ake Kemoeatu, Utah (1998-2001)

Kemoeatu had back-to-back big games against the Cougars as a sophomore and junior. His best of the two came in a 20-17 win in 1999 when he totaled six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Linebacker

Starters

Kautai Olevao

Kautai Olevao, Utah (1995/1998-2000)

Oleavao made some huge plays in all four games against the Cougars. He totaled 24 tackles, collected four sacks and intercepted Kevin Feterik in 1999 as the Utes came out on top, 20-17.

He also had one of the most devastating hits in the rivalry when he destroyed Ronney Jenkins in the open field in 1998.

Filipo Mokofisi, Utah (1982-85)

The Utes didn't have any luck in the win column with Mokofisi on the field, but it didn't stop him from making play after play. He registered 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in four games.

Kyle Van Noy, BYU (2010-13)

Van Noy made a big impact for the Cougars in all four rivalry games, but was especially good in the 2012 matchup. In the three-point loss, he totaled eight tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Stan Raass, BYU (1994-1995)

While the Cougars lost the two rivalry games he played in, Raass had a monster impact in both. In the 1995 loss, he finished with 11 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and a sack.

Backups

Cameron Jensen

Cameron Jensen, BYU (2003-06)

Jensen had three good showings against the Utes, including back-to-back games with double-digit tackles and a sack. One of his best games came in the 33-31 win in 2006 when he recorded 10 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.

Colby Bockwoldt, BYU (2000-03)

Bockwoldt had a pair of terrific outings against the Utes in his four years in Provo. One of his best showings came as a senior in a 3-0 loss when he registered 12 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Mark Blosch, Utah (1981-84)

Blosch had three consecutive games against the Cougars where he registered at least 13 tackles, including a 15-tackle performance in 1982 to keep the Utes close in a five-point loss.

Rod Wood, BYU (1975-78)

Wood was a tackling machine against the Utes. His best game came as a senior in 1978 when he recorded 21 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in the one-point loss.

Sheldon Deckart, Utah (1999-2002)

Deckart came ready to play against the Cougars every year. His best showing came in 2002 when he recorded seven tackles, including a tackle for loss while forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass in Utah's 13-6 win.

Carl Bowers, BYU (1969-71)

Bowers had two of the best games of his career against the Utes, even though the Cougars lost both games. He led the game in tackles in 1969 and again in 1971, finishing with 16 stops in each.

Defensive back

Starters

LaVon Edwards, Utah (1988-91)

Edwards had a noise for the ball while playing against the Cougars. The three-time all-conference selection registered four interceptions and three pass breakups while collecting 17 tackles in four meetings.

Harold Lusk

Harold Lusk, Utah (1993-96)

Lusk had four impressive performances against the Cougars as the Utes won three of four. His best showing came in the 34-31 win in 1993 when he totaled six tackles and intercepted John Walsh twice.

Gonzelo Cureton, Utah (1965-66)

Cureton had terrific performances against the Cougars even though Utah lost both games. In the two losses, he totaled eight tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Dave Atkinson, BYU (1970-73)

Atkinson had two really nice performances in three chances against the Utes. His best game came in 1972 when he totaled eight tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Backups

Tevin Carter, Utah (2014-15)

Carter had one shot at the Cougars, but made the most of the opportunity to make a name for himself in the rivalry. In the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl win, he registered two interceptions, including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown.

Kai Nacua

Kai Nacua, BYU (2013-16)

Nacua was on his way to a legendary performance against the Utes in 2016 before he was ejected for a targeting penalty. Before the infraction cost him the rest of the game, he totaled two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Josh Arnold, BYU (1988-91)

Arnold finished with eight interceptions in his career at BYU, and three of them came against the Utes. His best game came as a senior when he totaled five tackles, a tackle for loss and a pair of interceptions as the Cougars rolled to a 31-point win.

Andre Dyson, Utah (1997-2000)

Dyson made the Cougars pay for throwing his way in 1999 and 2000 as he registered a combined three interceptions and four pass breakups in the two games.

Troy Long, BYU (1985-88)

Long had arguably the best game of his BYU career as a junior against the Utes in a 21-18 win in 1987. He finished the day with a team-best 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss while also recording two pass breakups and an interception.

Punter

Starter

Marv Bateman

Marv Bateman, Utah (1969-1971)

Bateman had some big punts in 1970 and ’71 as the Utes won a pair of close games. His best game came in 1970 when he punted five times with an average of 51.5 yards per attempt.

Backup

Lee Johnson, BYU (1983-84)

Johnson wasn't used much as a punter in a pair of double-digit wins for the Cougars, but still averaged 45.6 yards per punt in five attempts. He also did a nice job handling the kicking duties as he hit all 10 of his extra points and his only field goal.

Kicker

Starter

Andy Phillips

Andy Phillips, Utah (2013-16)

Phillips was perfect for the Utes against BYU as he hit nine extra point attempts and all four field goals as the Utes won all three games. His best showing came in 2016 when he hit two extra points and two field goals, including a key 47-yarder as the Utes held on for the one-point win.

Backups

Joe Phillips, Utah (2009-10)

Phillips was fantastic against the Cougars as he drilled a school-record five field goals, including a 40-yarder with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter that pushed the game to overtime.

Ethan Pochman, BYU (1992-93, 1996)

Pochman didn't miss a kick against the Utes in 1996 as he connected on a pair of 22-yard field goals and a 41-yarder in 1996. He also hit all four of his extra points as the Cougars beat Utah 37-17.

Kick returners

John Betham, BYU (1972-74)

Although he returned just three kicks against the Utes, Betham's 100-yard return for a touchdown in 1974 was good enough to earn him a starting job. He was also very productive as a receiver against Utah with eight catches for 198 yards and two scores.

Daniel Jones, Utah (1997-98)

Jones answered the bell for the Utes after an Owen Pochman 47-yard field goal pushed the BYU lead to nine in 1998 as he returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He also made some big plays in the passing game as he totaled six receptions for 77 yards and another score.

Punt returners

Golden Richards

Golden Richards, BYU (1970-71)

Richards got the Cougars on the board first in the 1971 game as he returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. He added four more punt returns for 53 more yards, and returned three kickoffs for 77 yards to finish with 203 return yards in the loss.

David Walker, Utah (1969-70)

Walker was the man of the hour for the Utes in the 1970 game as he returned a third quarter punt 85 yards for the game-winning score in a 14-13 win. He also scored the only other Utah touchdown on the day in the second quarter on a 46-yard interception return.

All-purpose

Eric Weddle, Utah (2003-2006)

Weddle did just about everything during his four rivalry games. He made some big-time plays in the secondary, including collecting a pair of interceptions and forcing a fumble. He also returned punts, punted the ball, rushed for 34 yards and even threw a touchdown pass.

Chris Farasopoulos, BYU (1968-1970)

Farasopoulos was a key member of the BYU secondary who was also a special teams star. In two games against the Utes, he totaled 17 tackles and a pass breakup while recovering two fumbles. He also came up big in the return games as he averaged 20.8 yards per punt return and 26.5 yards per kick return.

Kent Oborn, BYU (1964-66)

Oborn was a weapon on both sides of the ball and on special teams against the Utes. His best game came in 1966 when he totaled two receiving touchdowns and added a third score on a 74-yard punt return. In his three games against Utah, he also recorded a rushing touchdown, an interception and seven tackles.

