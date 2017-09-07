“America’s Got Talent” received the highest amount of votes in history Tuesday night, reported Parade Magazine. Evie Clair, who captured hearts yet again with her performance of “Yours” by Ella Henderson, was one of five acts to advance to the finals.

But the victory was a bittersweet one for the 13-year-old singer, who learned after her performance that her father, Amos Ablanalp, had been recently placed on life support. Clair’s mother, Hillary Ablanalp, shared her family’s experience on her blog.

“After her performance I found a quiet place backstage to tell her that her dad’s organs were failing and that he had been placed on life support,” Hillary Ablanalp wrote. “I asked her if she wanted to get home right away or wait until after the results show. Her eyes filled with tears and she seemed confused but she decided to stay.”

Only the top three acts were given an automatic pass to proceed to the next round. Evie Clair won the Dunkin Save, securing her spot as one of the finalists in the show.

Still, it was a sleepless night for Hillary Ablanalp and her daughter as they waited for the program’s results and prayed that Amos Ablanalp would survive until morning.

“When we got back to the hotel, the nurse who cared for Amos last night called me to tell me she didn’t believe he would make it through the night,” Hillary Ablanalp said on her blog. “I prayed for the dawn to come without another phone call and it finally did. He was sustained through the night and to me that is a miracle. It helped me to find my hope again that more miracles can come.”

Hillary Ablanalp also expressed gratitude for the staff of “America’s Got Talent” for supporting her family through the ordeal.

“America’s Got Talent made arrangements to get us home immediately after the live results show tonight rather than tomorrow as planned. We are so thankful to them for their kindness and understanding. Simon isn’t the only one who gets emotional about Evie Clair,” she wrote, referencing the judge’s emotional reaction after Evie Clair’s performance Tuesday night. “Dozens of producers and staff members are going through this challenge with us and we love them for it.”

Evie Clair tweeted after the live results show that she is excited to take part in the finals.

Four other acts advanced, including ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, comedian Preacher Laws, dog act Sara and Hero and singer Chase Goehring. The next episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.