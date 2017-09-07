SALT LAKE CITY — Another Labor Day has come and gone, but for some, the extended weekend might still be taking its toll. This video, complied by the folks at the People Are Awesome YouTube channel, is here to fix that.

From the looks of it, nothing seem to take a toll on these speedy-quick workers.

From a ninja-like window washer to a professional shopping cart collector, these workers know what it takes to get their job done.

Fill up on some motivation and be prepared to work hard. You can watch these workers in action here.

Labor Day might be over, but remember, another weekend approaches quickly.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.

