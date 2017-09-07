"Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World" — KUED, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. MDT, TV-PG

In honor of the 500-year anniversary of the birth of the Protestant Reformation, PBS gives viewers the new documentary “Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World,” featuring Irish actor Padraic Delaney as a Martin Luther full of almost gleeful righteous indignation.

The show weaves conventional documentary-type interviews, voiceover and slow camera pans across artwork with dramatized scenes of Delaney and other actors re-enacting historical events with scrupulous attention to accuracy. This mashup of film styles makes the show initially engaging, but unfortunately, after a strong start the narrative drive slows, and the show becomes yet another fundamentally conventional take on the life and work of Martin Luther, father of the Reformation.

Delaney’s nostril-flaring take on Luther is certainly abetted by the fact that the German monk left a boggling amount of vivid, pungent prose; as narrator Hugh Bonneville informs us, by the end of Luther’s life he was responsible for a quarter of the books sold in Europe. Delaney seems to relish spitting out the writers’ take on classic Lutheran insults like, “You are full of all the worst devils in hell — full, full and so full that you can do nothing but vomit, throw, and blow out devils!”

Invective like this was common in the Reformation era, even among Christian leaders like Luther, but we remember him more than (for instance) his adversaries Johann Eck and Cardinal Cajetan because Luther understood language was especially powerful when printed.

The Ninety-Five Theses he famously (may have) nailed to the cathedral door in 1517 in Wittenberg, Germany, where he served as a college professor are remembered because German printers spread the document around Europe. As Luther’s confrontation with the pope and Vatican escalated, he ensured public support by publishing tract after tract denouncing the corruptions he saw in the Roman Catholic Church and, increasingly, advancing his alternative theory of Christianity: salvation, Luther argued, came not by the performance of sacraments, but through the unearned grace of God.

But that is about as deep into Luther’s ideas “Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World” (ironically) gets.

Instead the documentary pursues a dramatic presentation of Luther’s life, which it is at least in part successful at; its film techniques and editing often do good work, though they are somewhat hampered by rather low production values (there are several distractingly fake beards on display). The film also spends much time on Luther’s private life and personality, a defensible choice given its aims, and an often worthwhile one. Discussion of Luther’s marriage to the ex-nun Katharina von Bora, for instance, leads to broader coverage of the Reformation’s impact on gender roles, family and Protestant practice of child rearing, and the documentary links Luther to the modern practice of public education, arguing that he pushed for increased access to education for women and children.

That idea lies close to film’s heart. Its argument is, fundamentally, that Luther was an advocate for individual liberty and egalitarianism; his theological arguments are mentioned less frequently than the social tremors his work unleashed.

While this argument is useful for the film’s dramatic presentation, it also leads to some of its more clunky and less-effective moments. Luther is the filmmakers’ champion of the common man, and they go to some effort to moderate his most infamous failing — his vituperative anti-semitism — presenting it in the context of the death of his child, highlighting the few pro-semitic of his writings, and generally covering it as though they wish they didn’t have to.

The filmmakers do not mention some other things Luther is less than celebrated for, such as his resolute opposition to peasant uprisings, that likewise don’t correspond to the vision of Luther they want to present. They also present Luther as a one-man Reformation, a heroic presentation that paints a rather cartoonish picture of the Roman Catholic Church and ignores the work of many recent historians that emphasize Luther’s continuity with Catholic reform efforts rather than seeing the monk as a dramatic breaker of tradition.

Overall, this is an effective dramatic presentation of Luther’s life, though its efforts to emphasize that drama lead its makers into some historical holes.