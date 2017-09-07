CASPER, Wyo. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has allowed a company to resume transporting toxic sludge from Wyoming to Utah after spills last year halted the operation.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported on Wednesday that the Canada-based Cameco Resources was ordered to end the shipments in September 2016 after mildly radioactive waste leaked on two occasions. The spills were from trucks driven from a uranium plant in Wyoming to a disposal facility in Utah.

The agency that regulates the U.S. nuclear industry previously identified possible violations but did not fine Cameco in part because of the company's efforts to prevent more leaks.

Cameco President Brent Berg says the company has identified the root causes of the issues and addressed them.