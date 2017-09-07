Rulon C. and Jeannine Mae Cummings were married 70 years ago, on Aug. 14, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Dawson Hollow Ward, Layton Utah Kays Creek Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Frank and Gae Miller Frasier were married 70 years ago, on Aug. 28, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the North Canyon 7th Ward, Bountiful Utah North Canyon Stake. They are the parents of seven children and have 32 grandchildren and 72 great grandchildren.

Robert C. and Birdean Larsen, were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 3, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Fairway Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Alta Mesa Stake. They are the parents of six children, 23 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.

Clem C and Donna Richardson Fullmer were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 5, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the East Mill Creek 9th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek Utah Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.