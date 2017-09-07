SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Thursday formally asked the FBI to launch a civil rights investigation into the controversial arrest and detainment of University Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels.

“There continue to be issues that go beyond merely a criminal investigation, and in an effort to address those concerns, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has formally asked for assistance from our federal law enforcement partners to fully vet issues only they can investigate,” Gill said in a prepared statement. “The decision for this was arrived over the Labor Day weekend.

“The district attorney’s office has received multiple inquires and communications concerning the incident," Gill continued. "We ask the community and our citizens to be patient. We assure them that this issue is of the utmost concern for us and we are committed to assuring a thorough, fair gathering and review of evidence, facts and issues.”

Wubbels was handcuffed and placed in a police patrol car for about 20 minutes by Salt Lake police detective Jeff Payne after she refused to tell him where an unconscious patient was being treated in the hospital's burn unit so he could draw blood from the man.

Payne and his supervisor that day, Lt. James Tracy, were placed on administrative leave after body camera video of the incident was released last week, sparking anger worldwide.

In the video of the July 26 arrest, Wubbels screams as Payne drags her out of the hospital, holds her against a wall as he handcuffs her, then pushes her toward a police car puts her inside. She can be heard insisting she did nothing wrong, was just following hospital policy, and can't understand why the officer is so angry.

Gill is already conducting a criminal investigation into the officers' actions in addition to an internal affairs investigation.

Both Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown and Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski have apologized to Wubbels and have called the detective's actions inappropriate.

Additional details will be posted throughout the afternoon.