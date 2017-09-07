SALT LAKE CITY — The galaxy far, far away won’t be going too far away once Disney kicks up its own streaming service.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Thursday that the company plans to move its Marvel and Star Wars films from Netflix to its own streaming service, which is expected to launch in 2019, according to Variety.

The new streaming service, which will use technology from BAMTech, another streaming service, will launch with a video-on-demand service that will have such films as “Toy Story 4,” the sequel to “Frozen” and the live-action movie of “The Lion King.”

The Walt Disney Company announced last month that it planned to launch its own streaming service, which will be a direct competitor with Netflix, the Deseret News reported.

Iger said at that time that Disney and Pixar movies would move from Netflix to their streaming service, but speculation remained about Star Wars and Marvel films.

Iger said Thursday that the company was initially undecided about whether or not to move Star Wars and Marvel films, according to Variety.

Disney also plans to launch original content and an ESPN streaming service, according to the company.

Disney movies will continue to be available on Netflix for a few years, with only those hitting theaters in 2019 and afterward not appearing on the app.

Currently, the only Star Wars products streaming on Netflix are "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and "The Clone Wars" animated show.

Meanwhile, there are several Marvel products on Netflix, according to Inverse Entertainment.