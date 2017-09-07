SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch contrasted the violence in Charlottesville with the heroism in Houston in a speech on the U.S. Senate floor Thursday urging his colleagues to set aside their differences and work together.

Congress has been its own worst enemy since January, the seven-term Utah Republican said.

"It has been mired in a muck of its own making, bogged down by partisan squabbles and ripped by gridlock, the likes of which I have never seen in all my years of public service. I wish I could say the situation across the country is better. But sadly, it isn’t," he said.

The polarization in the Senate is indicative of the division around the country, Hatch said. The deadly violence in Charlottesville and Hurricane Harvey in Houston brought a tale of two cities that showed both the strengths and the weaknesses of the nation.

Hatch called the brutality in Charlottesville a "gut-check moment" for Americans and "a national low point that demanded all of us to take stock of where we are as a society and where our rhetoric is taking us." He said it was the worst of America on full display.

"Through the stagnant humid air of that hot summer’s day, we caught a glimpse of the darkness buried deep in the soul of America," Hatch said.

Two weeks later, Hurricane Harvey battered southeast Texas, leaving a trail of destruction and shattered lives. But it brought stories of hope and heroism that showed the country at its best, he said. The disaster showed the innate goodness in people and their ability to come together.

"Tragedies like those in Houston strip us of all that is superfluous, leaving behind only our common humanity," Hatch said. "In the moments of peril that moved tens of thousands of Texans to band together to save their city, considerations of race, religion, class or creed fell into complete irrelevance."

First responders, volunteers and good Samaritans saw only lives that needed saving and they went to work, he said. For a brief moment, Hatch said, people were able to see each other as Americans.

Hatch said he hopes that Houston's example inspires the Senate to set aside petty partisan differences to come together for the good of the country. The Senate, he said, needs strength and unity more than ever.

The Senate has a daunting agenda, including securing emergency relief funding for Hurricane Harvey victims, raising the debt ceiling, fixing the tax code and finding a way forward on immigration reform. But, he said, he believes it is up to the task.

"I truly believe we can step up to the plate — just as the people of Texas did — to tackle the challenges before us," said Hatch, third in the line of succession for the presidency as the Senate president pro tempore.

"We can do hard things. I know because we’ve done them before. So let’s make laws, not excuses," he said. "Let’s move forward on an agenda that puts the needs of America’s families front and center."