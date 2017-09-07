SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are nearly evenly split over how well President Donald Trump is doing his job, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The UtahPolicy.com poll found that 50 percent disapprove of Trump's job performance while 46 percent support the president's actions since taking office in January.

But the most intense response from Utahns to the president is from those who don't like what they see coming from the White House.

More than a third of voters polled, 38 percent, strongly disapprove of the president's job performance, twice as many as those who strongly approve. Just over a quarter, 27 percent, somewhat approve while 12 percent somewhat disapprove.

The poll for the online political news source was conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 5 by Dan Jones & Associates of 608 registered Utah voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.97 percent.

In May, slightly more Utahns disapproved of Trump's job performance, 54 percent, but those who approved was about the same at 45 percent. In both polls, Republicans were much more likely to back the president.

Trump won Utah with 45.5 percent of the vote in last year's presidential election. It was his smallest margin of victory despite Utah being one of the most Republican in the nation.

He finished a distant third in the March 2016 state Republican Party presidential preference caucus vote, behind the winner, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.