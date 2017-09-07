When they say consistent practice truly pays off, the boys golf team at Springville is proving how real that is. It is continuing to dominate the Region 8 boys golf season. It showed a solid team effort at the third region tournament held at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday.

Leading the way for Red Devils was Ryan Hollingshaus with the day's best individual score of 73. Jaxon Wilkinson finished with 74, and teammates Tyler Maccabee and Copper Murray shot 77 and 82 respectively to help their team earn the win with a team total of 306.

Continuing to show great strength are the Falcons from Skyridge, who again took the second spot with a 316. They were led by a solid 74 from Spencer Kimball. Helping Kimball were teammates Tanner Davidson's 80 and a pair of 81s shot by Porter Brackett and Carter Frisby.

For the second straight tournament, Wasatch secured a third-place finish with 324. The Wasps were led by Jack Holmes, finishing with a solid 75. Jake Coopman shot 82 while teammate Brigham Watt had 83 and Caleb Houser and Kellin Olsen finished with 84s.

Maple Mountain was led by Tanner Edmonds' 81 to help his team finish in fourth place. Edmonds was helped by teammates Trevor Sites' 83, Steve Bennett's 84 and Kobe Dixon's 88 to give the Golden Eagles a team total of 336.

Led by Tacoma Parkinson finishing with an 86, the T-Wolves from Timpanogos claimed the fifth spot with 356. Parkinson was joined by teammates Cannon Collins and his 87, Derik Eaquinto shooting an 89 and Sam Lewis finishing with a 94.

The Bulldogs from Provo finished with a team total of 370 led by teammates Landon Eatough and Caden Peterson both finishing with a pair of 89s. Austin Little scored 95 and Bryton Hinde finished with 97 to help round out the team's finishing score.

All teams will now turn their attention to the fourth regional tournament at Thanksgiving Point Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Final team results

Springville 306, Skyridge 316, Wasatch 324, Maple Mountain 336, Timpanogos 356, Provo 370

Top individuals

Ryan Hollingshaus (Springville) 73, Jaxon Wilkinson (Springville) 74, Spencer Kimball (Skyridge) 74, Jack Holmes (Wasatch) 75, Tyler Maccabee (Springville) 77, Tanner Davidson (Skyridge) 80, Carter Frisby (Skyridge) 81, Tanner Edmonds (Maple Mountain) 81, Porter Brackett (Skyridge) 81

Seth Saunders is a contributor to Deseret Digital Media.

Looking for more coverage of your team? Join our high school sports contributor group at DeseretConnect.com.