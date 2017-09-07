Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction barreled through the Caribbean islands on Wednesday, leaving nine dead and threats of serious flooding on the small islands, CNN reported.

The Category 5 storm’s winds remain around 180 mph, a slight drop from the 185 mph winds it had on Wednesday.

Irma’s not slowing down, though. It’s on course to hit Turks, Caicos and the Bahamas. Over the weekend, it’ll slam right into southern Florida, according to CNN.

"If you decide to stay in the Florida Keys, you are on your own," said Roman Gastesi, administrator of Monroe County, according to CNN.

As the storm hovered near Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a Delta Air Lines jet decided to make a last-minute run into the area, flying through the hurricane, according to WESH-2.

The jet landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday a little after noon. The jet, destined for JFK Airport in New York, offloaded and then took on passengers in 52 minutes.

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

The plane flew through the outer edges of the storm, eventually arriving back in New York nearly 30 minutes ahead of time.

“This Delta flight was the last both in and out of SJU,” Jason Rabinowitz, an airlines writer and researcher, said on Twitter. “The air traffic control tower has now been evacuated.”

This Delta flight was the last both in and out of SJU.



The air traffic control tower has now been evacuated. https://t.co/8gc4NcAJjK — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

What makes this flight even more surprising is that three jets — two from Jet Blue and one from American Airlines — attempted a similar run through the storm, but were asked to turn back, Business Insider reported.

Most airlines, including United, American and Delta, were accused of raising their prices to nearly $3,000 for flights to and from the area, according to Inc.

But the airlines contested the criticism. American said it added flights, rather than raised prices. United said it was a glitch in the system. Delta instituted a waiver to its customers, capping flights at $399, Inc reported.

Delta also told BuzzFeed the inflated prices were caused by Expedia, the search engine for flights.