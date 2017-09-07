My biggest concern is the amount of storm surge this storm will bring. This can kill you.

Hurricane Irma’s wrath of destruction isn’t over yet.

The Category 5 storm barreled into several Caribbean islands on Wednesday, leaving widespread damage across St. Martin, Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands.

Ten people died from the storm’s destruction. More than 1 million people were left without power in Puerto Rico, according to CNN.

Irma will next hit some smaller islands, including Turks, Caicos, and the Bahamas.

After that, it’ll likely hit the southern coast of Florida, making landfall by the weekend, according to CNN.

The storm’s seen a slight drop off in wind speed, lessening from 185 mph to 180 mph. A Category 5 hurricane, though, has winds about 157 mph.

Here’s a quick look at the latest updates on the storm.

Gov. Rick Scott’s latest warning: The Florida governor issued another warning on Wednesday, saying the hurricane will bring a damaging storm surge, the Naples Daily News reported. “My biggest concern is the amount of storm surge this storm will bring,” Scott said. “This can kill you.”

When will it hit Florida?: The National Hurricane Center shared a photo of the storm’s likely arrival times on Florida. It should hit the coast and middle of the state somewhere between Saturday night and Sunday morning, traveling up the East Coast thereafter.

Water prices surge: Floridians expressed outrage on Wednesday and Thursday after prices for bottled water skyrocketed on Amazon to $99.99, according to NBC News. Other bottles and jugs of water hovered around $63, $40 and $30.

Hey @amazon @AmazonHelp, you should monitor the price gauging going on right now...$100 for 24pk of water that is usually about $10 ??? pic.twitter.com/Dll9HbrMtn — Daniel A. (@TheReal_DannyA) September 6, 2017

Why this storm will hurt: According to The New York Times, the South Florida coast’s recent development has left it more exposed and vulnerable to a hurricane. “But in almost any conceivable scenario, a hurricane today is likely to do more damage than a comparable storm in the past, if only because of increased development,” NYT reported.

Context for size: The storm’s previously been compared to Ohio and parts of the UK. Now, it’s the size of Texas, according to NBC5 reporter Brian James.

Overlaying an image of #Irma over the state of Texas to give you an idea of the size of the hurricane. pic.twitter.com/EmfBWHYbJ3 — Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) September 5, 2017

Videos: Several videos of the storms appeared online Wednesday. Specifically, a pair of videos from St. Martin showed the extent of the storm’s damage, according to the Deseret News.

Fake forecasts: A fake forecast about the hurricane spread across social media this week, saying the storm would reach Category 6 (there’s no such rating) and that it would destroy much of the U.S. (also disproved). Read more at the Deseret News.

Disney trouble: Those traveling to Disney might have to cancel their trips. The Walt Disney World theme park issued a warning on its website for travelers to be wary of the storm.

Travel plans disrupted: Anyone looking to travel to and from Florida may face some opposition. The storm’s strength led to several cancellations, most of which you can read here at the Deseret News.

Flight issues: Travelers across the United States complained Wednesday about multiple airlines raising their prices in wake of the storm, according to BuzzFeed News. Airlines like United, Delta and American, walked back these reports, though, saying they were glitches or mistakes. Most flights to and from the Florida area have been canceled, but more flights are being added.

Flight heroics: One Delta airline jet raced Hurricane Irma and won, according to WESH-2. The flight — bound for New York — made a 52-minute stop in San Juan before hightailing it back to New York, arriving at JFK 30 minutes early.

More hurricanes rise: Hurricane Harvey hit last week, followed by Irma this week. Two more hurricanes have started to grow, with storms Jose and Katia becoming Category 1 storms on Wednesday, according to Business Insider.