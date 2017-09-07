CEDAR CITY — Several Utah colleges are pitching would-be students on their proximity to the state's national parks — and opportunities to study inside them.

Until now, none has had exclusive rights to call itself the "university of the parks."

Southern Utah University, outside of Zion National Park, announced Wednesday it had trademarked the moniker after filing the paperwork and waiting for months.

The college is less than five hours from more than 20 national parks, monuments and recreation areas, making it "the perfect base camp for adventurers of all kinds," it said in a news release.

The college of 6,000 fulltime students didn't say how much it spent on the new tagline it believes will pose "a unique proposition for students interested in the outdoors" and hands-on learning.

Several of its majors, from geology to psychology and film, can visit national parks as part of their studies. Students also can take free weekly trips to federally managed forests and deserts, or spend a semester in Bryce Canyon.

The school contends the time outdoors is beneficial because it engages students' senses as well as their intellect. The fresh air can rejuvenate them, upping their well-being and productivity, the university said in its statement.

St. George's Dixie State University and Salt Lake City's private Westminster College also are encouraging high school graduates to enroll in their own parks-focused programs.