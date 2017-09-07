SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert told a congressional committee Thursday morning that Americans don't care if health insurance laws are repealed, replaced or modified; they just want decent coverage they can bank on with certainty.

To that end, Herbert and a bipartisan group of governors urged the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to return regulatory control of the health insurance market to the states best-suited to tailor effective solutions for their residents.

"The states are better able to address these issues for their unique populations and unique demographics than the federal government that is too often trapped in a one-size-fits-all mentality," Herbert said.

Returning the regulation of health insurance to states' purview is especially critical for the rural self-employed, who are especially vulnerable to the politics of Washington, D.C., Herbert said.

"It would be irresponsible to allow these markets to collapse simply because of political paralysis or inaction," the governor said.

Herbert joined Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Montana's Steve Bullock, Tennessee's Bill Haslam and John Hickenlooper of Colorado to urge action on health care insurance reform.

"I urge Congress to get past the health care impasse," the Utah governor said, recommending that each state take on the "full role" of regulating health insurance markets.

States need to be "laboratories of democracy" to determine what policies work and what policies do not work, he added.

"We will learn from each other and therefore we will improve."

The gubernatorial testimony comes after the GOP-controlled Congress failed to make any modifications to the controversial Affordable Care Act, which critics say is unsustainable and driving private health insurance carriers to flee the marketplace.

In August, Molina Healthcare pulled out of the federal health care exchange in Utah, citing financial losses and uncertainty over government funding. The move will force 70,500 Utah residents to find another insurance option next year.

When the federal exchange launched in Utah, there were six insurers that offered plans. The options have dwindled to two.

Herbert said Congress needs to provide "greater certainty" to the marketplace and recommended a clearly defined transition period following any reforms.

The government should fund temporary high-risk health insurance pools and continue cost-sharing reduction payments through 2018 or 2019, the governor said. Otherwise, 110,000 Utah residents who depend on those cost-sharing benefits will be at risk, he said.

People, too, need greater flexibility for health savings accounts, Herbert said.

"The excessive burden of regulatory restrictions that have been placed on insurance policies need to be peeled back," he said. "Health insurance needs to be able to do its job by pooling risk and protecting against unforeseen costs without being used as a vehicle for social justice."

States, Herbert stressed, need the "lion's share" of responsibility in managing health care insurance regulations.

"Returning control to the states is both prudent policy and prudent politics," he said.

The governor is expected to discuss his congressional testimony in a teleconference later today.