Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 7.

Hurricane Irma kills 9 in Caribbean

Hurricane Irma slammed into parts of the Caribbean islands on Wednesday, killing nine people and threatening floods across the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to CNN.

The Category 5 storm has winds near 180 mph, a slight drop from its max of 185, as it barrels toward both Puerto Rico and Southern Florida.

Smaller islands, like Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands, have already seen extensive damage. Residents of St. Martin shared videos of the storm’s “horrifying” destruction, too.

“Irma could next hit the Atlantic archipelagos of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas — and by the weekend may reach a nervous Florida, where people have flocked to stores to prepare and some communities have ordered evacuations,” according to CNN.

Read more at CNN.

LDS Church issues statement on Irma

The LDS Church plans to help its members and missionaries prepare for Hurricane Irma.

According to the Deseret News, LDS Church spokesman Doug Anderson said that the church has given instruction to those in danger of the storm.

"As this serious hurricane has approached the Caribbean and continues in its path west and north, we have taken important steps to prepare," Anderson said. "Members and missionaries have been given instruction on seeking shelter, gathering food and water and preparing for the days ahead. As necessary, missionaries have been or will be moved to other locations."

This move from the LDS Church comes days after it similarly helped victims of Hurricane Harvey, which barreled through Texas about a week ago.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Wildfires fill Utah and the West

Wildfire smoke across the West left Utah in a haze on Wednesday, according to the Deseret News.

The smoke reached from Portland, Oregon, all the way to Dubuque, Iowa. Idaho and Oregon alone have seen 19 wildfires spread across 1,000 acres, the Deseret News reported.

Meanwhile, nearly 1 million acres of land burned in Montana. In Utah, wildfires blazed in Weber County, where nine homes were scorched.

"We are under this circulating high-pressure system that is bringing in smoke mostly from the north and west of us," said Bryce Bird, director of the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Read more at Deseret News.

VidAngel goes on the offense

VidAngel is taking its fight against Hollywood studios to Utah.

According to the Deseret News, the Provo-based streaming service company filed a federal complaint against 12 movie studios and entertainment companies, despite suffering legal losses in California.

In its complaint, VidAngel says that the 2005 Family Home Movie Act gives the company the right to filter and stream content for customers.

VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon told the Deseret News that "VidAngel has a responsibility to its investors to defend its interests when presented with legal challenges, and this filing represents such an action."

VidAngel requested a trial jury for the debate, hoping to find "declaratory relief" on its technique.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Kelly Clarkson’s latest music video

Pop star Kelly Clarkson dropped her latest music video on Thursday for the song “Love So Soft,” which will appear on her new album, “Meaning Of Life.”