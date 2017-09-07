SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty-four people were arrested Thursday morning in a drug bust tied to Operation Rio Grande, a multi-jurisdictional effort to root out crime in the capital city's most troubled neighborhood.

A warrant was served at a home near 900 West and North Temple about 6 a.m. as part of the "intelligence-based narcotics operation," Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said.

Officers with the state's Department of Public Safety Special Emergency Response Team, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, Utah Adult Probation and Parole, Salt Lake police, served the warrant, leading to the arrest of the 24 people and the recovery of a stolen handgun, Royce said.

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, we are addressing drug trafficking in and around the Rio Grande area and across the state,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires. “This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to make a profound impact on the problems faced in the Rio Grande area.

"There are dangerous criminal elements out there, and we are steadily progressing in our efforts to make Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas a safer place," Squires continued.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officers were still investigating, Royce said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.