I doubt President David O. McKay was talking directly to Kalani Sitake.

Especially since the ninth president of the LDS Church passed away in 1970 — five years before the BYU football head coach would be born.

Nevertheless, if Sitake wants to avoid the pitfalls and criticisms that plagued his predecessor, Bronco Mendenhall, he will need to heed President McKay’s advice.

“No other success can compensate for failure inside the home,” President McKay emphasized with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his tenure as president.

While the context of his message was strengthening families — not winning football games — the principle applies.

Until BYU beats Utah — and can do so regularly — no amount of success will compensate for failure in the rivalry game.

A short trip in the DeLorean with Marty and Doc has Mendenhall on track to become the next LaVell Edwards, rivaling the legendary coach’s winning percentage early in his tenure with the Cougars. Six wins in year No. 1 (2005), 11 wins in year No. 2 (2006), 11 wins in year No. 3 (2007), 10 wins in year No. 4 (2008) and 11 wins in year No. 5 (2009).

This, in an era when everyone is trying to win and the forward pass is no longer an anomaly.

After such a great run, paced by incredible quarterback play, it’s understandable that the program would come back down to earth. Seven wins in 2010 was acceptable because the future appeared bright with youth and talent (ahem, Jake Heaps). Even a tough loss to the Utes at the end of the season couldn’t diminish the optimism.

Then a seismic shift took place. The University of Utah found its way into the Pac-12, with its deep pockets, recruiting advantages and name brand, while BYU, in an effort to keep up, declared independence.

Through 2010, Mendenhall was 3-3 against his arch nemesis, Kyle Whittingham, and the Utes. Although nothing to shout about, the back-and-forth nature of the games indicated how close the two teams were. The rivalry game was exactly that — a rivalry game.

In 2011, the first year of independence, a devastating 54-10 loss at home to Utah put a kink in that previously mentioned optimism.

In 2012, losing three times in one night to Utah certainly didn’t help Mendenhall’s reputation in the rivalry game.

A disappointing 20-13 loss at home in 2013 left many Cougar fans welcoming the two-year break in the rivalry — a break that would reprieve Mendenhall from losing again in 2014 and 2015.

Well, the fates felt obliged to smack Mendenhall around one more time before he left for Virginia. Down 35-0 after the first quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl to Utah, BYU came roaring back in the second half, only to fall 35-28 — a perfect metaphor for the independence era: good, but not good enough.

It’s not like independence has been a total downer. Kyle Van Noy’s strip-sack touchdown at Ole Miss will go down as one of the all-time great plays in BYU history. Thumping Georgia Tech from the ACC two years in a row showed Mendenhall’s genius against the triple option. And of course, embarrassing the Texas Longhorns in Provo, and then again in Austin, ignited some serious changes and self-reflection, from which the Big 12 power has yet to recover.

But no matter how high the fans got about these big wins, no matter how much national attention BYU received, the inability to get over the hump in the rivalry game ultimately spoiled the Mendenhall era. At some point, no amount of success compensated for failure against the Utes. Tradition, spirit, honor, meh. …

Awakening a sleeping giant

Sell-out crowds, stadium expansion, possible P5 inclusion, and the future of BYU football hinge on Sitake’s ability to win big games, and it starts with the rivalry game. Already 0-1, with a one-point loss a season ago, Sitake has his work cut out for him.

For a program with a history of special seasons — a national championship in 1984, Heisman Trophy winner in 1990, Cotton Bowl victory and top five finish in 1996, and a roller-coaster run in 2001 — there has been far too much history since BYU’s last special season. In fact, the last time BYU fans had bragging rights over Utah the iPad hadn’t even been introduced yet.

In the independence era, a front-loaded schedule has rendered the Cougars irrelevant before the leaves have a chance to change color. BYU essentially has to survive September undefeated to be part of the national conversation through the Bo-Didly-Tech portion of its schedule. And now that the rivalry game takes place in early September each year, BYU needs that win — against a quality P5 team — to have a chance at another special season.

Now, failure in the rivalry game is limiting the Cougars potential for success outside the home, too.

