Utah State’s men’s golf team begins its fall schedule this weekend at the 49th annual Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational hosted by the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 54-hole tournament, which will be played on the Blue Course at the Eisenhower Golf Club, gets underway Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 a.m. The tournament consists of one round each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Eisenhower Blue Course is a par-72 and plays at 7,461 yards.

Eighteen teams are scheduled to compete in this weekend's tournament, including Abilene Christian, Air Force, Colorado, Colorado State, Drake, George Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Utah, Texas State, UNLV, Utah State, Utah Valley, UTEP, Weber State and Wyoming.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho); sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho), Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas), Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Brock Stanger (Orem, Utah); and freshman Colten Cordingly (Rexburg, Idaho).

Miller finished the 2016-17 season with a stroke average of 73.07 in 28 rounds, while Eckert had a stroke average of 73.72 in 25 rounds, and Lansford had a stroke average of 74.07 in 28 rounds. Swapp played in five rounds last season and had a stroke average of 76.40, while Hess and Stanger both redshirted.

At last year’s Air Force Invitational, Utah State finished sixth in the 16-team field with a 33-over 897 (303-303-291). Individually, Landsford tied for 14th with a 3-over 219 (70-67-69), while Eckert tied for 52nd with a 14-over 230 (75-77-78) and Miller tied for 58th with a 15-over 231 (78-78-75).

At the 2015 Air Force Invitational, Utah State finished 10th in the 16-team field with a 15-over 879 (292-287-300). Individually, Miller tied for 35th with a 5-over 221 (71-75-75).

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat, and daily results will be available on USU's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.