Mike Triplett of ESPN looked at the road that former BYU quarterback, Taysom Hill took to get to the New Orleans Saints.

Triplett first talked about how Hill and Austin Carr ended up with the Saints, saying, "Carr, an undrafted rookie receiver from Northwestern, spent his summer with the New England Patriots. Hill, an undrafted quarterback from BYU, was with the Green Bay Packers. But both of them were waived Saturday, then claimed by the Saints less than 24 hours later during an emotional roller coaster of a weekend."

After talking about Carr, Triplett turned his attention to Hill, saying, "Hill, 27, definitely won’t play Monday. His task is to prove to the Saints in practices and meeting rooms that he’s worth keeping around as a developmental prospect behind Drew Brees and Chase Daniel."

He then looked at Hill's preseason numbers in Green Bay before quoting head coach Sean Payton, saying, "When you watch all his preseason film ... this guy’s athletic, he’s got a good arm, he’s got the poise you’re looking for. He did a good job, I think, of really managing the game. And when you watch him, you don’t feel like you’re watching a first-year player, at least on film."

Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune also looked at how Hill ended up in New Orleans and what his transition has been like to a new team and a new system.

"Taysom Hill admits to being surprised when he received word the New Orleans Saints claimed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers after teams established initial 53-man rosters," wrote Teope. "But the rookie quarterback's astonishment quickly turned to excitement when considering the signal caller he would have an opportunity to learn from."

He then quoted Hill talking about Brees, saying, "Obviously, I grew up watching Drew. He's one of the best to ever play the position, so I was excited about the opportunity to come here and work with him."

After talking about the numbers that Hill put up with BYU and the Green Bay Packers, Teope talked about what Hill has to do and how the transition has been so far.

"He will spend the time learning the Saints' playbook, which Hill said has a lot of similarities to what he learned with the Packers, but there haven't been any issues in the short time he has been on the team," wrote Teope.

