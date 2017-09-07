Silicon Valley’s tech leaders may have “found its soul” on a mountaintop in Utah.

Newsweek recently reported on how tech industry buffs and nonprofit leaders attended Summit, a private mountain resort in the canyons of Utah, to speak about “ideas and creating meaningful community than hawking products and collecting business cards.”

Five young entrepreneurs began the event in 2008, and it’s already driven in stars like former President Bill Clinton, Richard Branson and actress Sophia Bush (the star of “One Tree Hill”).

The event also offers leaders a chance to embrace outdoor activities, like hiking, or even star gaze.

Summit also offers programming options and projects to keep leaders busy.

“The goal is to give someone the opportunity to workshop a project or idea with Summit’s unique group of members, leveraging their expertise from seemingly unrelated fields to help get the concept off the ground,” according to Newsweek.

