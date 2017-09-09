At the same time that conservative icon Edmund Burke tried to convince the British government to grant their American colonists democratic freedom without going to war, he described three particular dangers of democracy: 1) the common people rarely have either the intelligence or knowledge required to conduct effective government, 2) the common voter is too often driven by anger and passion and therefore makes a ready target for demagogues, who utilize popular desires, prejudice, fear and misinformation rather than rationality to achieve office, and 3) democracy can readily evolve into tyranny over unpopular minorities.

Since Burke voiced this wisdom two and a half centuries ago, any resemblance to today’s American politicians, living or dead, must be purely coincidental.

Dowling G. Campbell

Sedro-Woolley, Washington