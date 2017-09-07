PROVO — For BYU fans, the 2017 season began with reasons for optimism as head coach Kalani Sitake entered his second year in charge of the Cougar program. Those expectations may have been tempered after the 27-0 loss to LSU in New Orleans last weekend.

Here are six numbers for Cougar fans to watch for as Sitake’s squad seeks to rebound against the Utes as they travel down I-15 for the latest edition of the rivalry game (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN2).

9

As much as it will pain Cougar fans to admit it, numbers don’t lie. Utah has been in charge of the rivalry over much of the past 25 meetings. Dating back to 1991, BYU has won only nine times while Utah has tallied 16 wins. To assuage some Cougar fans, BYU is leading the series 22-18 since 1976.

BYU will need to show improvement over its previous two games this season if it wants to end the current streak and get back in the win column.

10.04

During that same time frame (1991-present), the average margin of victory in the rivalry is 10.04 points. Only six games have been decided by 10 points or more, while 18 games have been decided by seven points or less — including an astonishing 11 games decided by three or fewer points.

Cougar fans should hope that trend continues in the grudge match on Saturday night, and that BYU ends on the winning side for the first time since 2009.

231.0

Even though it is a small sample size, BYU’s offense will need to show improvement sooner than later. Currently, the Cougars are ranked 118 out of 127 FBS teams in total offense, averaging 231.0 yards per game (148.0 passing, No. 105; 83.0 rushing, No. 102).

Kyle Whittingham’s teams have traditionally been excellent on defense, and that certainly looks to be the case again this season. Cougar offensive coordinator Ty Detmer will obviously be looking for improvement from his offense, and that will be imperative if BYU is going to get a win.

40

BYU’s offensive line was expected to be a strength for the team this season, returning a lot of experience. As a unit, it returns more than 80 combined starts. Nearly 50 percent of those starts come from Rimington and Outland Trophy candidate Tejan Koroma, who has accounted for 40 starts.

The big guys up front have given up four sacks on the season for minus-28 yards. The Utes' defensive line totaled only one sack last week against North Dakota, but will be looking to apply pressure to BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum. The linemen will need to give Mangum time to complete passes.

1

One area that BYU’s offense has been good at so far this year is turnovers. Mangum has thrown only one interception — and the offense hasn’t lost any fumbles — this season. Despite the lack of turnovers, the Cougars are averaging slightly more than one and a half quarters with the ball, ranked 111th in the country in that stat.

Detmer and Mangum will need to keep the ball for longer stretches in order to give the Cougar defense time to rest. Sustained drives could be the difference between a win and a loss on Saturday.

349.5

The Cougar defense has been tenacious so far this season. Despite giving up 479 yards of total offense to LSU last week, the Cougars are ranked 58th in the nation in total defense (349.5 yards/game). Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s players held All-SEC running back Derrius Guice — who was averaging 8.05 yards per carry for his career prior to this season — to only 4.5 yards/carry last Saturday.

One of the defensive highlights for the Cougars so far this season was the stand that occurred in the fourth quarter against LSU. The Tigers reached the 5-yard line before the defense prevented a score by forcing a turnover on downs. The Cougars will need to be sharp on Saturday to keep the Utah offense contained.

Landon Walters studied history and political science at Salt Lake Community College. He is an avid sports fan and loves writing. Email: mavericksoccer_22@hotmail.com