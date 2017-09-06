"I knew the foundation was there to coach a successful program, and credit to all those involved, and certainly to the great kids we have playing. There's a lot of positive things going up here

BOUNTIFUL — A lot of prep coaches around the state already knew it before the season started. Others, meanwhile, are catching notice of it after an impressive 3-0 start to the season — the fact that Viewmont is rising to become a legitimate contender in football.

Not known as a football school for several years, the Vikings are out of the gates in impressive fashion, having taken down 6A programs Northridge and Davis early in the season. They now look forward to a game against 3-0 Skyridge, a team the Vikings could very well see again in the 5A state playoffs.

"We've got to make the playoffs first, and we have a tough road ahead," reminded Viewmont coach Scott Ditty. "Skyridge is a very, very good program and that will be a tough game and then we go into region play. We have a long way to go."

Ditty is in his fourth season coaching the Vikings and took over a program that had perhaps reached a low point record-wise. In 2013, Viewmont went 1-9 while scoring no more than seven points in each of its nine losses.

But Ditty, who previously coached as an assistant at top programs like Alta and Timpview, knew the program had important parts in place to succeed.

"The people and the administration — all the support of the program — it's something I knew Viewmont had, and it's a big reason I took the job," Ditty said. "I knew the foundation was there to coach a successful program, and credit to all those involved, and certainly to the great kids we have playing. There's a lot of positive things going up here."

Ditty has seen his group of seniors stick with the program since toughing it out as ninth-graders.

Ditty's first season as coach saw the Vikings raise their record to 3-7 before coaching two consecutive years where they made the postseason.

"It's just the type of progression you work to have with most programs," Ditty said of his team's climb. "Like I said, we have great kids who have bought into what we try and do, and we're hoping to get even better than we've been this year."

This year's team is led by a good group of seniors, starting off with quarterback Davis Weir.

"Davis isn't the type of player who is going to put up big stats or anything like that. He's just a really, really great kid who is very much a leader and someone you want leading your team," Ditty said.

Other senior leaders include receiver Jackson Barber, who leads the team currently with 11 receptions for 185 yards; running back Cameron Brown, who leads the team with 355 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries.

Other seniors leading the way for the offense are offensive linemen Taylor Money and Josh Huff.

On defense, it's defensive end and team captain Jackson Strong, along with linebacker and leading-tackler Chris Stubbs taking the lead, among others.

"It's a group that has put the work in, and we have a lot of good leaders," Ditty said.

The goal this year is to take a Region 5 championship and then make some noise in the postseason.

"Like I said, we have a long way to go, but I like how we've started things this season," Ditty said. "It's been a great group of kids to coach, so far, and hopefully I can help do some things here that haven't been done in a long time."

