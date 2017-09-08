I expect them to try to pound it down our throats.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s modus operandi on defense is serving the Utes well. In last week’s 37-16 win over North Dakota, they held the Fighting Hawks to only 10 yards rushing in the second half and 51 yards overall. Running back John Santiago, who had reached 100 yards in two previous games against FBS opponents, managed just 20 yards on 10 carries.

“That’s always our m.o., to try to go in and take away the run and turn the team into a one-dimensional outfit,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Forced to pass, North Dakota completed 14-of-31 throws for 187 yards. Utah cornerback Julian Blackmon wound up with an interception.

Now comes BYU. The Cougars are coming off a 27-0 loss to LSU. They failed to cross the 50-yard line in the game and wound up with minus-5 yards rushing, matching a similar output against Stanford in 2003.

Whittingham noted that LSU’s front seven was outstanding in terms of fundamentals and technique against BYU. They weren’t complicated, Whittingham added, but were lights out with their use of hands, shedding blocks and being active.

“That was the whole deal,” Whittingham said. “They won at the line of scrimmage.”

Utah has similar plans as Saturday’s rivalry game in Provo approaches.

Defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi anticipates seeing some changes in BYU’s offense. That, however, doesn’t include the Cougars’ approach.

“I expect them to try to pound it down our throats,” Mokofisi said. “They want to establish that and show that they are more physical at the line of scrimmage. Obviously we have to try to stop that.”

Mokofisi said it’s a challenge that he and Utah’s highly touted defensive line relishes.

“So it’s going to be a good game,” Mokofisi added.

The rivalry, though, brings a variable to the situation. It may not be as simple as Utah attempting to replicate what LSU did against BYU.

“When you play the rivalry game it almost doesn’t matter what’s transpired before that because it is it’s own entity and things seem to happen in that game that don’t happen at any other point in the season,” Whittingham said.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley points out that the Cougars faced a talented LSU squad with a very good defense last week. It may not tell the tale, so to speak.

“BYU is tough up front. They’re a good, physical offensive line. They’ve showed that game after game,” Scalley said. “Our job is to stop the run first. Then we have athletes in the back end that we’ve got to be able to play man coverage. So stop the run, play man coverage. That’s who we are.”

Whittingham said that with few exceptions, such as offensives favored by the likes of Air Force and Georgia Tech, it’s what the Utes do on defense.

“That will be no different this week,” he said.

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum is the obvious focal point. Defensive end Kylie Fitts noted the importance of getting to the passer and applying pressure.

The Utes recorded just one sack in the opener against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks used max protection and quick throws to counter the pass rush.

“There’s no excuses. We’ve got to be better at the getting to the QB,” said defensive end Kylie Fitts. “So we’re focusing on that as a D-line this week of practice. Come BYU, we want to get some pressure.”

As usual, sacks and takeaways are being emphasized as Utah prepares to defend the rival Cougars — via the air and on the ground.

“I think we’ve got to focus on both,” Fitts said. “We can’t overlook the pass game or the run game.”

It’s the rivalry game, after all. Even so, Utah’s scheme begins up front trying to bottle up the run.

“As a defense that’s usually the game plan,” said safety Chase Hansen. “With (BYU) … there’s a lot of things you’ve got to stop and you’ve just got to be ready for whatever is to come.”

