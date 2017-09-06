People tell you that you shouldn’t wear red, not just during this week, but you shouldn’t wear red ever.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jaylon Johnson has no idea why the names Max Hall or Lenny Gomes might start a fight, or why Utah fans cringe when they hear the name Ryan Kaneshiro.

But the freshman cornerback said the shift in energy this week let him know this Saturday’s game against BYU is no ordinary non-conference game.

“Coming into it, I just know ‘don’t lose to them,’” the California native said with a grin. “I don’t know a lot about the history. I just know it’s very serious. For the team it’s serious, so it’s going to be serious for me too.”

While the Utah-BYU rivalry is polarizing for most people who grew up in the Beehive State, it’s a bit of a mystery to players on both rosters who grew up with no knowledge of one of the country’s oldest and, at times, vitriolic rivalries.

BYU redshirt sophomore Micah Simon is from Dallas, so the rivalry was new to him when he arrived in Provo. Like Johnson, he didn’t need to know the details to sense the increased intensity involved in preparing for a Utah game.

“I just saw a different focus throughout the week whenever we were getting ready to play,” Simon said of the two games he’s watched from the sideline. “Everybody was kind of amped, and I knew we needed to bring our best foot forward to compete and win that game.”

Former Utah assistant and current Oregon State head coach Gary Andersen said there is really only one way out-of-state players can adequately understand the depth of the Utah-BYU rivalry, and that’s to experience it.

“They have to play in it,” he said. “They have to play in that football game to understand it. You cannot create that environment or that intensity without them being involved. Even being on the sidelines, I will say, does some justice, but not until you play in that football game do you truly understand a rivalry like this one.”

Simon said he’s never experienced anything like the ferocity of the BYU-Utah rivalry, especially when it comes to fans.

“Nothing compares to this,” the wide receiver said. “Not in the program, but not even on campus. People tell you that you shouldn’t wear red, not just during this week, but you shouldn’t wear red ever.”

Washington State head coach and BYU alum Mike Leach said motivating players unfamiliar with a rivalry "kind of takes care of itself" thanks to the other players.

And while Simon is one of those players who has only experienced the rivalry from the sideline, he said his teammates have tried to prepare him for what to expect Saturday night when the game returns to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time in four years.

“Fred Warner, Tejan Koroma, Tuni Kanuch, they’ve told me ‘you just have to play in it to understand it,’” he said. “But I’ve watched it, and it’s a whole different atmosphere. It’s exciting, and I love playing in front of our fans. … Rivalry games are the best.”

Both Simon and Johnson said seeing how much it means to their respective teammates is enough to convince them to buy into the hype. “They give us a lot of energy, people from here who know about the rivalry,” Johnson said. “But we don’t change their attitude in any way, shape or form. They’re still die-hard, and just ‘Beat BYU, Beat BYU.’ That’s everybody’s attitude this week.”

And while players and fans relish rivalries, coaches have mixed opinion on the high-octane games. Some love the added intrigue while others just try to keep the focus on Xs and Os.

Andersen has been a part of a number of rivalries, including BYU-Utah, and said the contest compares with Oregon-Oregon State’s Civil War.

“They’re both very, very intense rivalries,” he said, noting the schools are located about an hour from each other. “The passion is crazy. The one thing I would say is we have two state schools here. The passion, the intensity, the care factor, very similar.”

Even though other big-name rivalries — Michigan-Ohio State, Washington-Washington State, UCLA-USC, Alabama-Auburn, or Florida-Florida State — often have conference titles on the line, Utah and BYU have managed to maintain a fierce rivalry with nothing but bragging rights at stake.

“(Being this early in the season) certainly puts a different feel to it,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, who played at BYU when the Cougars were a national power (1978-81). “Not being in the same conference puts a different feel to the game. … But it’s still as competitive as ever. It’s a big deal in the state of Utah. … It hasn’t lost any of the intensity or passion, but it does have a different feel.” One thing that’s changed, said former Utah assistant coach John Pease, is the nastiness of the rivalry.

“It’s not as venomous as it used to be,” Pease said. “It was really nasty. … I think it’s at the level of Auburn-Alabama, Florida-Florida-State. I think it’s pretty healthy. It’s going to have juice forever. It’s going to last generations.”

Johnson said newcomers can’t be ignorant of the magnitude of the rivalry game for very long.

“You’re going to figure it out,” he said, nodding and laughing. “If you don’t know, you’re going to find out. … It’s mainly the coaches. Definitely the coaches are setting the tone of how serious this game is. … Players are going harder, coaches are going harder, and it just makes you have fun.”