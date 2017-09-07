SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1993, when the Utah-BYU football game became a rivalry game again, the Utes have won 16 of the 23 contests. However, it might be surprising to note that BYU was the favorite in 13 of those games. In other words, being favored in the Utah-BYU game isn’t a great thing for the Cougars. Particularly when the game is in Provo.

Some folks may also be surprised that BYU was the early favorite for Saturday night’s game, which will be played at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 8:15 p.m. Most oddsmakers had BYU as a 1.5-point favorite at the start of the week, which might make some wonder considering that the Cougars haven’t looked great in their first two games, while Utah is ranked 23rd in the coaches' poll and coming off a comfortable 37-16 win over North Dakota.

The latest odds have the Utes as a 2-point favorite. If that holds true the rest of the week, it will mark just the second time in the past 40 years that Utah has entered the game in Provo as the favorite. The other time was 2003 when Utah was an 8-point favorite and slogged its way to a 3-0 victory in what became known as the Snow Bowl.

Utah has won seven of the other 10 games in Provo since 1993 when it was the underdog.

In 1993, the Cougars were a 7-point favorite when the Utes turned the tables and won 34-31 on Chris Yergensen’s 55-yard field goal. Other Ute victories as the underdog came in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2011 and 2013.

Utah has only lost twice in the last 25 years when it has entered the game as the favorite, both home games. In 1998, the Utes were 2-point favorites, but lost 26-24. Two years later in Edwards’ final game, the Utes were 5.5-point favorites, but lost 34-27.

UNITED EFFORT: Defensive end Kylie Fitts is one of three senior starters on the line, joining tackles Lowell Lotuleli and Filipo Mokofisi. The other starter is sophomore defensive end Bradlee Anae. Fitts acknowledged that the veterans are helping out all the less-experienced players up front. This week’s depth chart lists sophomores Caleb Repp and Leki Fotu, as well as freshmen Pita Tonga and Maxs Tupai, as primary backups.

“We’re helping all the young ’ens out,” Fitts said. “So many guys can play, so we’re always trying to mentor all them, bring them up and develop them into the next guys.”

STILL A BIG DEAL: Whittingham noted that the rivalry with BYU is still very intense despite some differences in recent years.

“Two things that happened that really changed the feel of it in a lot of ways was that we are no longer in the same conference and now we play earlier in the season instead of having that buildup all season long to the last game of the year,” Whittingham explained. “So, I think that it definitely has a different feel from a coaching standpoint. But there are still players on both teams that know each other and played against each other in high school, so it is every bit as intense. The fan situation is pretty similar. I can't speak for the fans, but it seems to still be generating the excitement that it always has."

Contributing: Dirk Facer