My parents raised me to be a hard-working, hard-nosed kind of kid. My dad played soccer at Utah State and he taught me working and playing hard at a sport you love is a great way to be able to make yourself a name and gain skills that will help you in life.

PROVO — The art of slobber-knocking physical play will surely be displayed come Saturday when Utah visits BYU in LaVell Edwards Stadium, and former Brighton High player and BYU starting fullback Brayden El-Bakri will be smack dab in the middle of it.

And he’ll love it.

Wrestling around, pushing cars in the parking lot, mixing it up with his brother and listening to his dad talk about the importance of not backing down is something BYU’s lead blocking back has grown accustomed to. On kickoffs, El-Bakri is usually the first BYU player down the field trying to make a play. It’s the life of a kamikaze football player. Point to some shoulder pads to hit, and he’s all on board.

El Bakri is BYU’s lead blocker and primary protector of the QB in some pass pro formations.

Once upon a time, NFL coach Bill Parcells was asked about the development of rookie players, and he responded with a famous quote. He said, “If they don’t bite when they’re puppies, they usually won’t bite.”

El-Bakri likes to bite. And so does a talented stable of Utah players on the other side — it’s Utah’s strength.

Collisions R Us. That’s what’s expected Saturday night.

“I’ve always loved football and loved physicality,” said El-Bakri. “My parents raised me to be a hard-working, hard-nosed kind of kid. My dad played soccer at Utah State and he taught me working and playing hard at a sport you love is a great way to be able to make yourself a name and gain skills that will help you in life.”

Come Saturday, El-Bakri has plenty of friends and former teammates on Utah’s team, and he is excited to be on the same field with them. Growing up, El-Bakri always tried to push himself physically.

“At Brighton High, we flipped a lot of tires. On the first day, our coach always told us our team wouldn’t have a dive mentality. That means show up, keep your head down and get 3 yards every time. It didn’t matter how big the opponent was, you just had to get those 3 yards, the yardage you need. That’s paid off throughout my life and with my teammates, that if you gave your all on each play, you’d accomplish a lot.”

El-Bakri’s football existence is in no-man’s land — around the line of scrimmage where hits are delivered and absorbed. It is the starting point of an organized fight where wills are tested, strength is displayed and weaklings are exposed.

He loves it.

Come Saturday, he’s excited for the rivalry game to resume, this time in Provo. This game always seems to bring out the best in many of the participants, and memories of a lifetime are created.

“Coach Sitake told us the team that comes out with the most poise will be able to hit harder and play faster," El-Bakri said. "We’re really working hard on game calls, so we can go out and play fast and at our best.”

El-Bakri said BYU-Utah is always fun, always electrifying and always means so much to everyone on both sides. “I’m just excited to come out and play as hard as I can.”

After a lackluster showing in a loss to LSU, El-Bakri expressed his disappointment that BYU’s offense didn’t play up to snuff.

“But this week in practice we have had a lot of hard work. People are really putting their noses into it and grinding it out and I’m actually very excited about the effort I’m seeing being put into this game.”

El-Bakri sees there’s always a need for a hard-hat wearing, lunch-pail carrying player. “I want to be that guy.”

El-Bakri says his position coach, Reno Mahe, has his respect because of the specific things he has taught him the past two seasons about playing fullback — things he’s learned for the first time in his football career.

“He’s been amazing and brings a lot of NFL experience," El-Bakri said. "He’s always reminding me to hit from the inside out, how to use my shoulder and my feet, a lot of coaching I’ve never had. There never was a focus on having the fullback know what to do, and he’s inspired me and he knows what he’s talking about.”

Mahe doesn’t give him any special treatment because he’s also an alumnus of Brighton High. “He treats us all the same.”

El-Bakri expects BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum to give his best effort come Saturday against a Utah defense that will be tough.

“He’s my quarterback. He’s got my back and I’ve always got his. He’s looked very good this week in practice. Sometimes you are on and sometimes you are off. I believe he’ll be on.”

El-Bakri can’t wait.

He’s a pup that early in life learned how to bite.