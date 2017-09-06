SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah GOP is holding a "Back in Black" fundraiser hosted by Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday, just two days before party leaders meet to consider dropping their lawsuit against the state over the law known as SB54.

"The support from the governor is incredible, and it's something that the party needs at a time when we’re on the ropes financially. I appreciate it very much," Utah Republican Party Chairman Rob Anderson said.

The party is some $450,000 in debt, largely due to the lawsuit over SB54. The 2014 compromise with backers of the Count My Vote initiative allows candidates to bypass the party's traditional caucus and convention nominating process.

Herbert, who signed the bill into law, is expected to attend Saturday's meeting of the party's governing State Central Committee, where a resolution calling for an end to the lawsuit will be discussed.

"The governor supports the SB54 compromise and the current dual path to the primary ballot," said Derek Miller, a political adviser to Herbert.

Miller said the money raised by the governor is not to be used toward the party's legal bills.

"This is an effort to put the party on solid financial footing as it relates to ongoing operations," he said. "The governor appreciates the leadership of (Chairman) Rob Anderson to restore financial stability, accountability and transparency."

Anderson said the GOP owes about $150,000 for past expenses, including the annual convention earlier this year where he was elected, and has just over $300,000 in unpaid legal costs.

The goal, Anderson said, is to raise about $100,000 from the evening fundraiser at the Falls Event Center at Trolley Square. He said donors so far include Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who has given the party $20,000.

"I did campaign on restoring fiscal integrity to the party, and I intend to do that. Part of that equation is the resolution of this lawsuit," said Anderson, who has complained that donations to the party dried up as a result of the SB54 fight.

But he said the odds are against the passage of the resolution to halt the legal battle now before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The party's appeal of a federal judge's ruling upholding the law is set to be heard later this month.

The resolution spells out that the legal challenge "has sapped the financial resources, intellectual bandwidth and energy of the party at the expense of our core responsibilities," including fundraising.

And it states that not only is there "a very good chance we will lose the forthcoming appeal," the party can't afford to continue the fight and may face a revival of the Count My Vote initiative to establish a direct primary election.

Under the compromise, candidates can still be nominated for the primary ballot through the party's caucus and convention system but must face those candidates who qualify for a place the ballot through gathering voter signatures.

The winner of last month's GOP primary election in the race to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress, Provo Mayor John Curtis, lost at the party convention but had also taken the alternative route to the ballot.

Anderson said the case has damaged the party's image with voters.

"We've already lost the battle with the electorate," he said. "I think facing that kind of public opinion we've got to take this battle to the public and win them back. The resolution of this lawsuit is all about getting people involved again."